Opinion

Gareth Southgate names squad at 2pm: Newcastle 9 English players on pitch as hammered PSG – Just saying

Gareth Southgate names his latest England squad at 2pm today (Thursday).

England with a friendly against Australia on Friday 13 October.

Whilst then a massive match as Sandro Tonali and Italy come to Wembley on Tuesday 17 October for a Euros group qualifier.

Always a lot of debate before AND after each England squad that Gareth Southgate names AND no wonder.

This obsession with selecting the likes of Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips is simply embarrassing, it undermines the whole England set-up.

Two players who aren’t even very good, yet far far worse, the pair of them play next to no football, apart from for England.

Gareth Southgate has said many times in the past that he will pick players based on form and yet he constantly picks players AND plays them, despite them having no club form, good or bad!

Kalvin Phillips has started two Premier League matches these past 17 months and he only got those starts last May because Man City had already won the league.

Phillips has started twice as many games for England as he has done for Man City, since May 2022. This can’t be allowed to carry on surely?

Last midweek Kalvin Phillips got a very rare Man City start in the Carabao Cup against Newcastle United and for me looked pretty woeful. He has gone way backwards from what he was at Leeds and no wonder, he never plays! How can he be expected to play at a high standard for anybody, let alone England, when he never plays football week after week, month after month? Man City have an injury crisis supposedly and yet last night Phillips didn’t even get off the bench in their Champions League match.

If Gareth Southgate selects Kalvin Philips and even worse plays him this month, he is just making a mockery out of the whole England thing.

Harry Maguire is same story, starting eight Premier League matches these past 17 months, in the same period fifteen starts for England!

Man Utd are a complete mess at the moment, especially at the back, they have injuries in defence, yet Tuesday night he didn’t even get on the pitch as they lost 3-2 at home to Galatasaray. Even with injuries and woeful defending, Erik ten Hag still won’t play Maguire, he even appears to be behind free transfer veteran Jonny Evans! Yet Gareth Southgate will no doubt pick him for squad AND team this month.

On Wednesday night, Newcastle United tore apart Mbappe and PSG.

They hammered them 4-1 and nine of the fourteen NUFC players involved (see below) were English:

Nick Pope

Kieran Trippier

Jamaal Lascelles

Dan Burn

Sean Longstaff

Anthony Gordon

Elliot Anderson

Jacob Murphy

Matt Targett

Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley were on the bench as well, making it 12 of the 20 were qualified to play for England. If Willock, Wilson and Barnes hadn’t been injured it could have been 15 of the 20 and who knows how many England qualified players might have started against PSG as well???

I’m not saying all the above should be named today by Gareth Southgate but last season I thought it was farcical that neither Joe Willock or Sean Longstaff got a single call up between them. They were both tremendous as they helped Newcastle finish fourth and indeed they had been excellent for some 18 months, ever since Eddie Howe rescued them from Steve Bruce.

Willock is of course injured but Sean Longstaff has been magnificent again this season, including two quality displays against AC Milan and PSG.

If Kalvin Phillips is in today’s England squad when announced at 2pm and Sean Longstaff isn’t, Gareth Southgate should be ashamed.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

(A thing of beauty is a joy forever – Now, bring on the Germans! Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Champions League, we’re having a laugh! Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Luis Enrique struggling to come to terms with biggest ever(*) PSG Champions League defeat in group stage – Read HERE)