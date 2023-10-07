Videos

Garang Kuol produces class assist that gets Dutch loan club first win – Watch it here

The Garang Kuol loan move to Holland was only confirmed a couple of days before the season in the Netherlands kicked off, issues with the work permit had delayed the transfer to FC Volendam.

However, the Dutch top tier club finally announcing on 8 August that Garang Kuol was with them for the next year. The Newcastle United teenager able to join his new club only three days before the new season kicked off, not allowing him any kind of a pre-season with his new teammates.

After his very disappointing loan spell at Hearts with only one league start and 197 league minutes on the pitch in total, hopefully Garang Kuol to get plenty of opportunities this season to play and progress.

Two days after his 19th birthday in mid-September, Garang Kuol scored this brilliant first goal for FC Volendam…

Garang Kuol scores an edge of the box cracker for FC Vollendam #NUFC pic.twitter.com/qdCOd8vpPG — Nick PopesGlove (@IsaksOnFire) September 17, 2023

Now Garang Kuol has his first assist for FC Volendam and what a vital one on Friday night.

A great piece of skill seeing the Newcastle United loan star take down the lofted pass with his right foot, before then producing a perfect left foot cross that his teammate could hardly miss.

⚽️GOAL | Damon Mirani 57’ Volendam [1] – 0 Utrecht

pic.twitter.com/xXKDoLLyy3 — Prince (@Prin__ceee) October 6, 2023

FC Volendam are having a tough time of it but this vital goal and win has lifted them off the bottom of the table to sixteenth (third bottom), but they are only three points off tenth now and respectability / safety.

Yankuba Minteh has of course been grabbing all the headlines so far this season, when it comes to young Newcastle United players on loan in Holland. However, it was always going to be a tougher ask for Garang Kuol with minnows FC Volendam, compared to Minteh’s opportunities with reigning champions Feyenoord who are also giving the teenager the chance of Champions League action.

Garang Kuol subbed after 87 minutes and a special moment to look back on, his first assist and win in Dutch football.

Whilst his side are struggling, this is looking a far better loan fit for the teenage forward.

He is still a very raw talent who needs plenty time on the pitch, having had even so little experience in the lowly Aussie league.

However, as Friday’s assist and overall performance shows, there is plenty of that raw talent there and given the right platform(s) in the next two or three years, we could see a real asset emerging for Newcastle United.