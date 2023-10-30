News

Former top referee rules on this controversial Wolves v Newcastle incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Wolves v Newcastle match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at what happened just before half-time at Molineux.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about this Wolves v Newcastle incident:

Incident

Newcastle awarded a penalty by the referee against Wolves for Hwang’s challenge on Schar and after a lengthy wait, VAR deciding no clear and obvious error when it came to the ref’s decision in awarding the spot-kick.

Dermot Gallagher:

“It’s not a penalty for me.

“I can see why the referee gave it.

“But you only had to see one replay to know it wasn’t a foul.

“It was looked at so many times.

“I just can’t see a foul.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

