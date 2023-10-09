News

Former top referee rules on this controversial West Ham United v Newcastle United incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the West Ham United v Newcastle United match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at this incident that happened in the first half at the London Stadium

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about this West Ham United v Newcastle United incident:

Incident:

‘Bruno Guimaraes had already been booked for a foul and then committed another foul very soon afterwards, on James Ward-Prowse. A free-kick given but should Bruno have picked up a second yellow card, that would have seen him sent off?’

Dermot Gallagher:

“He is extremely, extremely lucky and if he gets a second yellow card there, then none of us are going to argue.

“So I think he has got really, really lucky.

“It is difficult to say anything other than you anticipate him going there…

‘No one could have argued had Guimaraes got a second yellow’

For many Newcastle United fans, seeing this as levelling things up.

The exact same thing happened in Newcastle’s game against Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold getting booked early in the match, then immediately committing a clear yellow card offence on Anthony Gordon.

If the two incidents had been more spaced out then I am sure Alexander-Arnold would have got that second yellow and a sending off, the same with Bruno on Sunday at West Ham.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 8 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 57, 62

West Ham:

Soucek 8, Kudus 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 35% (29%) Newcastle 65% (71%)

Total shots were West Ham 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (3)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron (Murphy 82), Isak (Wilson 86), Anderson (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Hall, Livramento

