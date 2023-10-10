News

Five journalists asked who will finish Premier League top five and qualify(*) for Champions League

Who will end the 2023/24 season in the Premier League top five?

Which quintet will qualify for the Champions League(*)?

(*) As this season, ending up in the Premier League top five should be enough to put you in the 2024-25 Champions League competition, as two extra places will be given to the two countries that do best in European competition the previous (2023/24) season.

Now we have entered the October international break, The Athletic have asked five journalists to ‘Predict your top five in order based on what we’ve seen so far’:

Oliver Kay:

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle.

Carl Anka:

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool (the gap between second and third will be fewer than four points), Tottenham, Manchester United (the gap between fourth and fifth will be larger than four points).

Caoimhe O’Neill:

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United.

Stuart James:

Manchester City (I can’t change my prediction after eight games), Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea.

Nick Miller:

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham… Newcastle.

The Athletic also asked these five journalists to name their Premier League team of the season so far, they all named at least one Newcastle United player…

Oliver Kay: Kieran Trippier

Carl Anka: Kieran Trippier, Alexander Isak

Caoimhe O’Neill: Kieran Trippier

Stuart James: Kieran Trippier, Alexander Isak

Nick Miller: Kieran Trippier, Alexander Isak

Back on 11 August 2023 before the 2023/24 Premier League kicked off, The Athletic published the table below, after asking 42 of their writers / journalists and editors to predict the final order of the 2023-24 Premier League. This table was an average of those predictions:

Our 2023-24 predicted PL table

Back on 11 August 2o23, Newcastle United clearly seen here by the great and the good of The Athletic, as sixth best for the new season, which would put NUFC just one place outside Premier League top five, which would be very cruel if it turned out to also mean just missing out on Champions League by one place…

Would be interesting if they had also repeated this exercise and asked the same 42 journalists / editors how they see the entire final Premier League table looking at the end of May 2024.