FIGC release official statement detailing Sandro Tonali agreement – Ban could be increased if breaking probation

The FIGC (Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio – Italian Football Federation) have now released an official statement (see below) that details / confirms the Sandro Tonali agreement.

A fine of 20,000 euros and an 18 month ban, eight months of which is suspended.

Italia media report that the ban starts from the day after the statement is released, so from 27 October 2023.

This means Sandro Tonali will miss the rest of this Newcastle United season and next summer’s Euros in Germany if Italy qualify.

The ten months taking us up towards the end of August 2024, when Sandro Tonali, all being well, will be able to play for Newcastle once again.

The media in Italy also pointing out that the plea deal includes a probation period, so if the player breaks the terms of the agreement, he could receive a significantly longer ban.

FIGC (Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio – Italian Football Federation) official statement on Sandro Tonali agreement – 26 October 2023:

‘Federal Prosecutor’s Office-Tonali agreement: 18-month disqualification, 8 commuted to alternative prescriptions

The footballer must participate in a therapeutic plan lasting at least 8 months and in a cycle of at least 16 public meetings in Italy at amateur sports associations, federal territorial centers and centers for recovery from gambling addiction

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office has reached an agreement (pursuant to art. 126 CGS) with the footballer Sandro Tonali, following which he will be sanctioned with an 18-month disqualification, 8 of which will be commuted to alternative prescriptions, and a fine of 20,000 euros, for the violation of art.24 of the CGS which prohibits the possibility of placing bets on football events organized by FIGC, UEFA and FIFA.

Regarding alternative prescriptions, Tonali will have to participate in a therapeutic plan lasting a minimum of 8 months and in a cycle of at least 16 public meetings, to be held in Italy, over a period of 8 months, at amateur sports associations, federal territorial centres, for recovery from gambling addiction, and in any case according to the indications and program proposed by the FIGC.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office will ensure compliance with what is indicated and, in case of violations, will adopt the measures within its competence, pursuant to the CGS, with termination of the agreement and continuation of the disciplinary proceedings before the sports justice adjudicating bodies.’