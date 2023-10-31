Opinion

FIFA confirm Saudi Arabia only bidder for 2034 World Cup – No doubt Newcastle fans will get the blame!

The deadline for 2034 World Cup bids has passed today.

FIFA had invited bids only from Asia and Oceania for this particular World Cup.

The contest to host the 2034 World Cup then becoming what looked to be a contest between Saudi Arabia and Australia.

However, Australia mysteriously announcing just before today’s deadline that it would NOT after all, be presenting a bid to host.

Now it has been confirmed (see below) by FIFA that the deadline has now passed and indeed, Saudi Arabia are the only one to have registered a bid for this 2034 World Cup.

I have now set the stopwatch running to look out for the first journalist / media to now blame Newcastle United fans for the fact that Saudi Arabia is set to host this 2034 World Cup!

The Athletic report – 31 October 2023:

‘FIFA has confirmed that Saudi Arabia was the only football association to present a bid to host the 2034 men’s World Cup before Tuesday’s deadline.

World football’s governing body had invited bids from Asia and Oceania for the tournament by October 31, and Saudi Arabia announced it would bid only minutes after that announcement on October 4.

Australia said on Tuesday it would not be presenting a bid to host the tournament, leaving Saudi Arabia as the only candidate.

FIFA had previously confirmed that a multi-bid from Morocco, Portugal and Spain was the sole candidate for the 2030 World Cup — but it announced earlier this month that centenary games would also take place in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

FIFA said it would now have “dialogue” with bidders over “the event vision and key metrics, infrastructure, services, commercial, and sustainability and human rights,” ahead of FIFA Congress officially appointing the hosts in the final quarter of 2024.’