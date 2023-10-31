Opinion

Fear the worst – Hope for the best

An ‘interesting’ week coming up for Newcastle United.

As has become the norm, playing Saturday – Wednesday – Saturday.

Or rather in this case for Newcastle United, I am talking Wednesday – Saturday – Tuesday.

Yes, a massive week, possibly season defining for Newcastle United.

Time though I am afraid where we all have to put our reality hats on, no matter how uncomfortable they are to wear.

This is as tough a trio of Newcastle United fixtures we could ‘hope’ for.

If you don’t believe me, the bookies make Newcastle United second favourites to win each / all of these three upcoming matches.

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

To qualify for the quarter-finals – Man U 4/6 Newcastle United 6/5

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Newcastle 9/5 Draw 5/2 Arsenal 7/5

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Borussia Dortmund 6/4 Draw 5/2 Newcastle 7/4

Putting it simply, the bookies (who are only in this for cold hearted making money reasons, not bias / emotion) think Newcastle United are more likely to lose than win all of these next three matches.

To be honest, I don’t think they have properly factored in the sheer scale of Newcastle’s injury / suspension / illness situation, so I think reality is that NUFC’s chances of winning any of this trio of matches are worse than the bookies think, due to the selection dilemmas Eddie Howe will have each time.

He has to balance trying to win matches with players potentially picking up injuries, or aggravating current knocks / injuries.

If we are honest, this all has a feel very much of eight months ago when Newcastle United faced Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City one after the other, also a couple of months ago when it was Man City, Liverpool and Brighton.

In some ways, I am more concerned / irritated at the potential reaction of a sizeable minority of Newcastle United fans if we lose all three games, than I am about the actual possible losing of the trio of matches.

These things happen, sometimes you get a run of games where you just have to accept they are really tough fixtures and the worst could possibly happen. Especially with two of them away from home and we are only playing in two of these three matches, due to the fact Newcastle won against Man City and also the fact they qualified for the Champions League last season.

When Newcastle United ended up with a trio of Premier League matches in a row last month against Brentford, Sheff Utd and Burnley, then to an extent I would accept that being viewed as a bit of a mini crisis if NUFC had lost all three. As opposed to the reality of winning all three, scoring eleven goals and conceded none.

However, if NUFC lose to Man U, Arsenal and Dortmund, you just have to pick yourself up and get on with it, exactly the same as Eddie Howe and his players will have to do. Try and ensure that Newcastle United can end this tough pre-November international break with a win at Bournemouth.

I am not going into any of these next three Newcastle matches expecting us to lose, BUT I am heading into them accepting it is a possibility, and that whatever Eddie and the boys put into these games it could be the case that it doesn’t prove to be enough.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – A Carabao Cup quarter final if Newcastle beat Man U)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports