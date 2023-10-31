News

Fans of all 20 Premier League clubs unite to demand ridiculous fixture move is reversed – FSA statement

It is a rare thing for supporters of all Premier League clubs to come together as one.

However, this has proved a step too far for so many.

Fans of Premier League clubs finally discovered last week what the fixture changes would be until mid-January 2024.

There were so many ridiculous decisions, including for Newcastle United fans as usual, purely to maximise the return for broadcasters.

However, one particular move by the Premier League and broadcasters crossed the very final line for fans.

Now supporters of all 20 Premier League clubs have come together to protest against the moving of Wolves v Chelsea to Christmas Eve.

There is a reason why there hasn’t been a PL fixture on Christmas Eve since 1995 and that is because it is totally unacceptable. This isn’t a day of the year to force fans to have their team playing, when the vast majority of us have so many other commitments on Christmas Eve.

Joining with fans of all the other Premier League clubs, the NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) and NUSC (Newcastle United Supporters Club) have provided their statements (see below).

For those of you who think this is simply amusing that Wolves and (especially?) Chelsea fans are getting messed around for this Christmas Eve move. Well, that sums up the short-sighted nature of far too many supporters which then allows the Premier League and broadcasters to get away with this type of thing, divide and rule.

If this Christmas Eve fixture goes ahead this time, it is all but guaranteed it will become a regular thing. Indeed, I would say all but certain we will eventually end up with more than one PL fixture played on Christmas Eve in future years.

Newcastle v Bournemouth for example, or maybe Bournemouth v Newcastle?

If you think those kind of fixtures would never be considered by broadcasters and the Premier League, well, you haven’t been taking much notice…

From 2025/26 we are seeing a rise from 200 to 270 PL matches of the 380, going to be sold for UK TV rights, who knows what dates and times will be tried on when we get to that point. Especially if this Christmas Eve fixture goes ahead this time.

FSA (Football Supporters Association) official statement – 30 October 2023:

Fan groups call on PL to reverse Christmas Eve KO decision

Supporter organisations across the FSA’s Premier League Network have united in opposition to the decision made by the league and Sky Sports to show Wolves vs Chelsea on Christmas Eve 2023 – the first time such a scheduling decision has been made since 1995.

Below are statements from those supporter organisations across the division highlighting their disapproval over the decision and urging the Premier League and broadcasters to reverse this decision immediately.

Newcastle United – Newcastle United Supporters Club

Newcastle United Supporters Club are disappointed by the Premier League and broadcaster decision to host a fixture on Christmas Eve for the first time in 28 years.

We join our colleagues at The FSA and across the Premier League Network in condemning this decision. The decision has been made with little regard for the match going supporters.

Christmas Eve should be a time for the whole football family spend with their own families and enjoy the Christmas period together. There are also the added issues of reduced public transport for those attending both as fans and in a working capacity.

We urge the Premier League and broadcasting partners to start considering the impact to supporters when making these decisions. Put fans first and say no to Christmas Eve football.

Newcastle United – Newcastle United Supporters Trust

‘The Newcastle United Supporters Trust oppose Football matches being played on Xmas Eve. There have been no football matches on Xmas Eve for 28 years and it shouldn’t start now!

Xmas eve is a special time for families preparing. It is a time for families getting together and not for football.

It affects everybody; fans, players, club staff, public service workers and emergency workers who will all have to make themselves available for the event. It is not fair on them.

It is not fair to the rest of society who will be significantly affected by the diversion of public and private resources on this very busy day.

We would also question if there is a demand for watching football either in person or on television on Xmas Eve.

The Premier League and the Premier League clubs must think again and put families first.’