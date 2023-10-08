Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v West Ham – Very interesting preferred starting eleven

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v West Ham?

We put together a list of the 24 players (apologies, we actually had 25 options but Gordon of course suspended for this one) who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to build on a great last few weeks of performances and results.

The hard fought deserved win against Brentford AND that excellent Champions League point gained at the San Siro.

Then that hammering for Sheffield United and brilliant victory over Manchester City to progress in the Carabao Cup.

Before a third Premier League victory in a row against Burnley, then finally that 4-1 delight against PSG on Wednesday night.

It had been a tough opening schedule for Eddie Howe and his players at the start of this 2023/24 season, as well as Champions League games against AC Milan and PSG, Newcastle United playing five of the other eight clubs who finished top nine in the Premier League last season.

Then getting cup draws against both Manchester clubs not exactly helping!

However, these six results and five clean sheets, with sixteen goals scored and only one coneded at the other end, getting Newcastle United very much heading in the right direction again, across all competitions.

So who should be in the team this afternoon to keep the positivity flowing?

Anthony Gordon, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock are unavailable, the same with Emil Krafth.

Eddie Howe on Friday saying late checks to see if Joelinton and/or Callum Wilson were available, so we included that pair amongst the options. Though clearly that uncertainty AND wanting to ensure no chance of breaking down with a worse injury, clearly affecting the votes for both Wilson and Joelinton.

So we were asking NUFC fans, what would be your Newcastle team v West Ham?

A very interesting choice by the Newcastle fans, with percentages of supporter votes on all 24 players (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

So who have the Newcastle fans collectively gone for…?

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

99% Schar

96% Pope

95% Lascelles

95% Bruno

92% Longstaff

91% Trippier

90% Almiron

87% Burn

75% Tonali

72% Isak

55% Anderson

The other 13 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

42% Wilson

41% Joelinton

30% Murphy

17% Livramento

8% Targett

7% Hall

4% Dummett

4% Dubravka

2% Lewis Miley

0% Ritchie

0% Gillespie

0% Manquillo

0% Karius