FA announcement confirms double Newcastle United signing of two top young talents

Newcastle United are under a non-stop drive to recruit the best possible young talent they can attract.

Dan Ashworth spearheading this recruitment both at first team level and in the younger age groups.

A very novel Newcastle United concept that was totally missing during a decade and a half of Mike Ashley, namely, building for the future as well as the present.

There has been a constant flow of young talent coming into St James’ Park but the club not always making formal announcements, instead, various journalists and social media often the best / only source as to what exactly Newcastle United have been up to and what their stand out successes have been.

Now on Friday, we have actually seen the FA officially confirm two significant Newcastle United captures, that I am pretty sure the club still hadn’t confirmed themselves.

The FA announcing the latest England Under 17s squad and these two young talents listed (see below) as Newcastle United players!

Right-back Leo Shahar is aged 16 and is a much talked about prospect, Newcastle United attracting him from Wolves.

Whilst the very exciting attacking talent that is Trevan Sanusi is also aged 16 and is also now a Newcastle United player, he has moved from Birmingham. United fighting off any number of clubs to get his signature, including Liverpool.

Just have a look at this compilation of the skills and action from Trevan Sanusi, which was put together eight months ago when he was just 15 years old (he doesn’t turn 17 until next April). Wow!!! (Maybe turn the music down, you can’t have everything…)

FA Official announcement of England Under 17s squad – 6 October 2023:

Greg Lincoln has named his England men’s under-17 squad for next week’s double-header with Norway at St. George’s Park.

Last month the MU17s faced Portugal, Morocco and Spain as part of their preparations for the UEFA U17 EURO first qualifying round in November.

The Young Lions will now face Norway on Wednesday 11 October and on Friday 13 October at St. George’s Park.

New MU17s boss Lincoln is using the September and October international windows to prepare for their UEFA U17 EURO first qualifying round in November, when they play Croatia, Faroe Islands and Kosovo in Croatia.

The Squad

Goalkeeper: Douglass Lukjanciks (Everton), Spike Brits (Manchester City), Oliver Whatmuff (Manchester City)

Defenders: Harry Amass (Manchester United), Samuel Amissah (Fulham), Genesis Antwi (Chelsea), Leke Drake (Manchester City), Christian McFarlane (New York City), Stephen Mfuni (Manchester City), Kian Noble (Manchester City), Leo Shahar (Newcastle United)

Midfielders: Jayce Fitzgerald (Manchester United), Eric Hamelberg (Middlesbrough), Ollie Harrison (Chelsea), Joshua King (Fulham), Trey Nyoni (Liverpool), Callum Olusesi (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Luca Fletcher (Manchester City), Shea Lacey (Manchester United), Shumaira Mheuka (Chelsea), Mikey Moore (Tottenham Hotspur), Jay Robinson (Southampton), Trevan Sanusi (Newcastle United)