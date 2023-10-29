Opinion

Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Wolves 2 Newcastle 2

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the Premier League matches that were played on Saturday, with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (and actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Saturday 28 October

Chelsea 1.72 v Brentford 2.48 (0-2)

Bournemouth 1.10 v Burnley 0.90 (2-1)

Arsenal 3.03 v Sheff Utd 0.03 (5-0)

Wolves 0.86 v Newcastle 2.32 (2-2)

As you can see, the team in each match on Saturday with the higher Expected Goals stat, also won the match. Apart from one that is…

The thing is as well, not only did Newcastle United have an Expected Goals stat that was higher than the Wolves one, it was massively higher, almost three times higher.

The only match with a bigger gap between the two clubs, when it came to Expected Goals, was the Arsenal thrashing of Sheff Utd.

I thought Wolves played some nice football at times BUT usually in non-threatening positions.

When it came to quality of chances and the number of those quality clear chances, Newcastle United having by far the better of it.

In other words, the reality is that Newcastle United were VERY unlucky not to win, based on the play in the game and chances created.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

