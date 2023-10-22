News

Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the Premier League matches that were played on Saturday, with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (and actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Saturday 21 October

Liverpool 2.29 v Everton 0.09 (2-0)

Bournemouth 1.02 v Wolves 2.30 (1-2)

Brentford 3.16 v 0.69 Burnley (3-0)

Man City 0.96 v Brighton 0.96 (2-1)

Newcastle 3.73 v Crystal Palace 1.09 (4-0)

Forest 3.28 v Luton 1.50 (2-2)

Chelsea 1.72 v Arsenal 1.06 (2-2)

Sheffield United 1.41 v Man U 1.46 (1-2)

I think quite clearly, these Expected Goals stats back up what we all watched on Saturday at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United’s 3.73 Expected Goals stat is easily the highest of all 16 Premier League clubs that played yesterday, you wonder just how high it could have been if United hadn’t stepped off the gas and cruised home in the second half, with Dortmund on Wednesday in mind.

Whilst Palace did pose some kind of threat (mainly on corners / free-kicks) and that is reflected in their 1.09 stat rating, the Expected Goals difference of 2.64 (3.73 less 1.09) between Newcastle and Roy Hodgson’s men was easily the biggest of all the eight Premier League matches.

Looking at the other matches and their Expected Goals stats, a few stand out things.

Man U (1.46) lucky to win at Sheff Utd (1.41).

Man City fortunate to beat Brighton, both with a 0.96 stat suggesting a game with few great chances.

Arsenal (1.06) lucky to come get a draw at flaky Chelsea (1.72).

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 4, Gordon 44, Longstaff 45+2, Wilson 66

Palace:

Possession was Palace 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Palace 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Palace 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Palace 8 Newcastle 6

Referee: Tim Robinson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livramento 69), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Tonali 69), Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy, Wilson (Isak 69), Gordon (Almiron 69)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Hall

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports