Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Newcastle 2 Burnley 0

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the Premier League matches that were played on Saturday, with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Saturday 30 September

Aston Villa 1.91 v Brighton 1.73 (6-1)

Everton 3.65 v Luton 1.51 (1-2)

Man Utd 1.55 v Palace 1.19 (0-1)

Newcastle United 3.09 v Burnley 0.80 (2-0)

Bournemouth 0.64 v Arsenal 4.07 (0-4)

West Ham 3.20 v Sheff Utd 0.91 (2-0)

Wolves 0.67 v Man City 0.98 (1-2)

Tottenham 2.19 v Liverpool 1.12 (2-1)

As you can see these underlying expected goals stats back up what we saw with out own eyes at SJP yesterday. Newcastle (3.09) with an almost four times higher Expected Goals stat than Burnley (0.80). Kompany’s side opened brightly and had a big early chance but in reality created next to nothing after that, Pope having only one other save to make when tipping over the header from the second half corner.

Whereas at the other end, Trafford making a series of decent saves as well as conceding the two goals.

Across all the Saturday Premier League matches, only Arsenal having a bigger superiority (4.07 v 0.64) over Bournemouth when it came to the Expected Goals stats, no surprise they won 4-0.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Saturday 30 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 14, Isak 76pen

Burnley:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 47% (48%) Newcastle 53% (52%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 20 (9)

Shots on target were Burnley 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Burnley 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson (Joelinton 64 (Tonali 68)), Almiron (Murphy 90+6), Isak (Livramento 90+6) Gordon

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Hall

