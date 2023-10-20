Opinion

Expand St James’ Park in time for 2028 Euros – Or can it be done before that?

With this October 2023 international break we wanted to get a Newcastle United fan snapshot of opinion.

The idea is to get a range of views of what various Mag writers / NUFC fans think about what has happened / is happening at Newcastle United.

So we have sent various regular / irregular contributors sets of questions, including some the same as others, some different.

Next up is David Punton:

Press a magic button and between now and next season kicking off – Win the Carabao Cup or have a 65,000 capacity St James’ Park in place?

Win the Carabao Cup. The delight of a trophy is what we all crave and dream about.

Any expansion of St James’ Park will take a few years to come to fruition.

The aim surely is to have an expanded Gallowgate end ready for the 2028 European Championships coming to the city. Or can it be done before that?

Predict the top eight in the Premier League (in order).

Man City

Liverpool

Arsenal

Spurs

Manchester United

Brighton

Newcastle United

West Ham United / Villa

The three Newcastle players you would like to see stay injury free and available all season (in order)?

Bruno

Wilson

Botman

Three words to describe how you currently feel as a Newcastle fan?

Happier. Hopeful. Cautious.

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Isak, Gordon.

Your thoughts on each of the signings made in 2023 – Gordon, Minteh, Livramento, Hall, Tonali, Barnes

Gordon: A top signing. He’s starting to find his feet. Bags of pace and you know there is more so much more to come. The sky’s the limit.

Minteh: Doing really well on loan at Feyenoord. Looks to have pace and goals from out wide. Can’t wait to see him and that ought to be next season.

Livramento: Immense in that League Cup tie. Looks the part. Will have to be patient for his chance. A great investment and long term successor to Trippier.

Hall: One for the future. Undoubted potential. Will also need to be patient.

Tonali: The current illegal betting probe has changed the landscape. The poor guy appears to have a gambling problem and is facing a long ban, maybe as much as a year or more, it’s a hammer blow. The club will have to stick by him.

Barnes: Not seen enough. Looks the part but that foot injury is a nightmare for him. Jury’s out until we see more of him in 2024.

Is this a season for prioritising cup competitions over the Premier League?

If the squad can take it. We’re already paper thin and the Champions League is a massive distraction mentally and physically.

You never say don’t take a cup competition seriously, but I do wonder how we can compete on so many fronts. I’d love to see us have a real go at the FA Cup and hopefully get a better draw.

How would you rate this start to the season?

Started slowly. Trying to hit the same highs as last season is the difficult second album for Eddie Howe. We’ve been immense since the Brighton drubbing.

How wrong did you get it on Anthony Gordon… or did you get it right?

I think I got it wrong. I had a few doubts but that’s been put to bed. I also had doubts he could play on the left but he’s managing it.

Were you panicking after the trio of defeats to Man City, Liverpool and Brighton?

It was just those early season jitters. Liverpool was a heartbreaker of a game, it also felt like last season when we got robbed at Anfield, but used it as motivation to bounce back.

What would you now see as success this season?

A place in the top eight and a cup run, maybe even a sniff at a knock out tie in Europe.

Should ex-players be introduced to help with VAR?

I don’t think that will work or happen. That would import bias as well.