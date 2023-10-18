Opinion

Excited, grateful, proud – Three words to describe how I currently feel about Newcastle United

With this October 2023 international break we wanted to get a Newcastle United fan snapshot of opinion.

The idea is to get a range of views of what various Mag writers / NUFC fans think about what has happened / is happening at Newcastle United.

So we have sent various regular / irregular contributors sets of questions, including some the same as others, some different.

Next up is Nat Seaton:

Three words to describe how you currently feel as a Newcastle United fan?

Excited, grateful, proud.

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Pope

Trippier

Schar

Botman

Burn

Almiron

Joelinton

Tonali

Bruno

Gordon

Isak

Your thoughts on each of the signings made in 2023 – Gordon, Minteh, Livramento, Hall, Tonali, Barnes

I watched Gordon during the summer play for the U21s and thought he looked a different player to what we had seen since his signing in January. He has to his credit managed to bring this level to the Premier League games where he has put in some impressive performances. The only negative… his bookings, to already be suspended for yellow cards in early October takes some doing!

Yankuba Minteh has certainly made an impression at Feyenoord. Great place for him to be right now. He’s playing Champions League football at the age of 19 and holding his own. He’s had quite a season so far scoring on his international debut for Gambia and with them qualifying for the African Cup Of Nations in January 2024 it could be quite a season for young Yankuba.

Only the one full game for Tino but what a performance he put in against Manchester City. It’s a hard road back from an ACL injury like he suffered in 2022, he hasn’t played much football since then and I’m sure the club will be taking good care with his return. Only 20, he has hopefully got a long successful career ahead of him here at Newcastle and hopefully an international level replacement for the ever dependable Trippier.

Lewis Hall is having to be patient, although only 19 he was getting some game time in the Premier League at Chelsea but now he is warming the bench. A great move for him (and his family) and for Newcastle too, it’s a gamble paying out big transfer fees for the likes of Hall and Livramento who are still to be truly tested in the Premier League but they look like they will be part of the fixtures for years to come and being English is a Champions League squad bonus.

What can we say about Sandro Tonali? No doubting his ability but midfield in the Premier League a whole different ball game to Serie A. It will take time before we see just how good he is, I don’t doubt that will happen and he will forge a great connection with Bruno. We have had such success with all our post takeover signings that I feel the pressure has been put on Tonali to be at it from the off, hopefully he will come good.

Barnes has had a similar start to Anthony Gordon back in January. Even before his unfortunate injury he admitted that he wasn’t up to the speed of the rest of the squad. A new start when he does return, that old cliche of he’ll be like having a new signing, so far he has only played 185 minutes in his Newcastle career…

Is this a season for prioritising cup competitions over the Premier League?

I don’t think Eddie sees it like this.

The team against Brentford pre AC Milan game was probably different to what we would have put out if we weren’t in the Champions League but this is not prioritising the Champions League over the Premier League, it is managing the season as other Champions League managers need to do.

I believe that the squad is becoming good enough for us to put a decent team out, both when we have injuries like the past few weeks and also when we need to be looking at upcoming fixtures.

As for the Carabao Cup, drawing Man United after having beaten Man City (with a ‘weakened’ team), I’m sure all the players will want to be on the pitch at Old Trafford after what happened at Wembley, and I doubt that Eddie will see it any other way even with Arsenal at home three days later.

How would you rate this start to the season?

7/10 All things considered I think we have done really well.

Yes, it could have been better, hence the 7/10, but to step up in the Champions League like we have has been amazing, whilst beating Man City in the cup and improving our league form and results.

I feel more confident now that we can handle it all, credit goes to the manager and players for stepping up so far.

How wrong did you get it on Anthony Gordon… or did you get it right?

I’d like to think I got it right!

Having seen him play a number of times for Everton and against us, he looked to have something.

I was very impressed watching him in the summer adapting to playing up front. We love players to just fit right in from the start, but I’ve always believed in giving them time to settle into the move, especially the younger ones. He really looks the part, I’ve got high hopes for him.

Were you panicking after the trio of defeats to Man City, Liverpool and Brighton?

No, there was no panicking from me. I was at the first two of those games and I didn’t see anything that warranted panicking.

The Liverpool defeat was hard to take and there was no doubt it carried forward into the Brighton game for the players and that’s not surprising, having played football myself, defeats like that can have an impact. The good news is how we have come back since.

What would you now see as success this season?

Success would be getting into the top four again.

I believe that will be more difficult than last season for a number of reasons.

I think even top six would be successful this season with all that we are taking on with a squad still in transition.

If we get out of the Champions League group into the knockout stage that would be an unbelievable success.

Even going into the Europa League and having a good run I would see as a great success.

As for the Cups, I see anything as a bonus this season.

Predict the top eight in the Premier League (in order).

Man City

Arsenal

Liverpool

Newcastle

Man United

Spurs

Brighton

Chelsea

The three Newcastle players you would like to see stay injury free and available all season (in order)?

Bruno

Botman

Isak

Should ex-players be introduced to help with VAR?

I don’t see the need for this, after all, it shouldn’t be proving as difficult as it is!

Hopefully it will improve and the errors that are currently happening can be eradicated within the need to bring in ex-players.

Press a magic button and between now and next season kicking off – Win the Carabao Cup or have a 65,000 capacity St James’ Park in place?

A 65,000 capacity St James’ Park.

I’m fortunate to have a season ticket but people close to me who used to go (we all know the reasons why they gave up…) can no longer get in and to improve the chances of them getting back to see their team trumps winning the Carabao Cup.