Opinion

Erling Haaland trails Newcastle United star in all of these 3 Premier League goal threat metrics

Erling Haaland has continued his great form in the Premier League.

The 23 year old scoring twice as Manchester City humiliated Man U at Old Trafford on Sunday.

For Erling Haaland, he once again tops the PL goalscoring charts with 11 goals.

Looking at these stats below on the BBC Sport site, I couldn’t help but think what would be possible for Callum Wilson if he could play every match…

These are the top Premier League goalscorers and these are the stats on how they compare on these various metrics when it comes to goals scored / threat:

11 Erling Haaland – Average of 81 minutes per goal, 1.11 goals per 90 minutes, 71% shot accuracy

8 Mo Salah – Average of 108 minutes per goal, 0.83 goals per 90 minutes, 56% shot accuracy

8 Son Heung-min – Average of 100 minutes per goal, 0.90 goals per 90 minutes, 70% shot accuracy

7 Callum Wilson – Average of 60 minutes per goal, 1.50 goals per 90 minutes, 75% shot accuracy

(joint fifth top PL scorer with) 6 Alexander Isak – Average of 83 minutes per goal, 1.09 goals per 90 minutes, 73% shot accuracy

Erling Haaland is the Premier League top scorer.

However, Callum Wilson has far better stats when it comes to goals per minute (60 v 81), goals per 90 minutes (1.50 v 1.11) and shot accuracy (75% v 71%).

Whilst on these three goal scoring / threat metrics, Alexander Isak is next best behind Erling Haaland and Callum Wilson.