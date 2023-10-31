Opinion

Erik ten Hag final stand – This is unfortunate for Newcastle United

It is Erik ten Hag v Eddie Howe on Wednesday night.

A Carabao Cup rerun of eight months ago.

Manchester United v Newcastle United once again, with only one of the two clubs heading into the quarter-finals.

I think the timing of this is really unfortunate for Newcastle United and no, on this occasion I am not just talking about Eddie Howe’s ever lengthening list of players who are unavailable.

Fair to say that for Erik ten Hag, this season the Carabao Cup would have been way down the lost of priorities for 2023/24, indeed at the very bottom.

Erik ten Hag was talking pre-season about competing for the league title and trying to win the Champions League.

On the basis of what we have all seen so far, Manchester United will be very lucky to make top six in the Premier League and as for the Champions League, making it out of the group is looking like it will be an ‘achievement’ for Man U.

So, I think that with where we are now, Wednesday night could be a final stand for Erik ten Hag.

In a parallel universe…

Eddie Howe would be going into this Man U match with a pretty much full strength squad, plenty of quality to rotate with, plus a very strong bench to influence the game at Old Trafford if needed. Whilst as for Erik ten Hag, he’d be looking at this Carabao Cup game as one that he’d of course like to win, but in reality, no big deal if he lost it.

However, neither of those two club situations are the reality.

Eddie Howe has been so unlucky with how injuries, illness and suspension have impacted things, whilst Erik ten Hag is quite literally fighting for his job.

The Man U boss HAS to throw everything at this Wednesday night match, yet another defeat and surely he can feel the ice creaking under his feet.

In the Champions League and Premier League, the last 12 games have seen seven defeats, with losses to Palace, Spurs, Galatasaray, Bayern Munich, Brighton and Arsenal, with the very latest one a 3-0 humiliation by Man City, which should have been 5-0 or 6-0 on balance of play.

The desperation and delusion of Erik ten Hag was summed up by his denial after this latest loss, claiming his team had been competitive and the penalty decision had been the big decider in the match. Hilarious, Man City absolutely battered them, it was embarrassing. Erik ten Hag doing what so many failing managers (and politicians…) do, refusing to accept the reality, if you deny it then it never really happened.

Erik ten Hag has spent over £400m in three transfer windows on the likes of Antony, Onana and Mount. The transfer spend is massive and the wages off the scale. The Man U boss also making an £80m asset lose all value, neither playing nor selling Sancho.

The games Man U have won this season have in most cases been unbelievably lucky and/or massive helping hand from match officials.

Last week against Copenhagen, a 77th minute winner needed in a fortunate win over a woeful Sheff Utd, losing 1-0 at home to Brentford and then scoring in the third and seventh minutes of added time, Onana punching a Wolves player and yet no penalty in their opening fluky PL win.

Looking at the positives, if Eddie Howe masterminds a massive win, then he / NUFC will have effectively sacked Erik ten Hag, as even if Man U don’t immediately sack him, it will be on its way for sure.