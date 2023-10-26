Opinion

Embarrassing overreaction after Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1

It ended Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1.

Newcastle United fans had turned up hoping for another PSG, a commanding victory to take United to the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages.

It wasn’t to be.

Following the game / defeat, I have seen an embarrassing overreaction.

A sizeable number of Newcastle fans lining up to say how brilliant Borussia Dortmund were, how disappointing NUFC had been, the visitors for sure deserving their victory.

I know it has always been a thing with some Newcastle supporters, however, with all the online trying to get attention thing, it has got far far worse. So many seeing things only in… black and white.

For a lot of these people, what actually happens in a match is irrelevant when it comes to evaluating what we have all just watched. If Newcastle United win, they have been brilliant. If Newcastle United lose, they have been shocking.

It is a total joke and simply embarrassing.

I have seen countless Newcastle United matches where the best team hasn’t won. In local football, I have played in countless games where the better side didn’t win. It happens.

It is possible to play well AND still lose.

Last night I was gutted with the result.

I was gutted at the extra injuries picked up.

I wasn’t gutted though about the Newcastle performance.

Newcastle United weren’t brilliant BUT no way we deserved to lose.

Amazing how people get blinded only by the result.

Borussia Dortmund didn’t have a single shot on target in the second half.

Newcastle United had that Wilson one on one where he should have scored but the keeper made a brilliant save, then Wilson and Gordon both hit the woodwork with the keeper only able to watch and unable to believe his goo fortune.

If Newcastle had scored first, then I think we would have won by a few. A very open end to end first half hour saw clear chances at both ends.

Nick Pope made a few good saves, one of them outstanding, the second one of the double save.

Whist Anthony Gordon was most dangerous for Newcastle, producing two good saves from the keeper, one of them excellent when Isak played in Gordon. If the NUFC player had kept his shot low when one on one, it would have been a goal and a Newcastle win, however, his shot was at a height that allowed the keeper to make a very good save that he knew little about.

Things calmed down then after the opening frantic half hour and Dortmund dropped off, Newcastle had control of the ball and were knocking it about, patiently waiting for attacking opportunities.

Anthony Gordon then made a trademark run inside and across the pitch to try and open things up in the 45th minute, he got into the centre of the pitch after cutting across a number of opponents and then had a choice of knocking it wide to Trippier bombing up the wing or cut across the final defender in his path, then head towards goal with Newcastle outnumbering the defenders. He went for the second option and looked to have done everything right, only for the defender to make a brilliant challenge and then with Newcastle caught short having committed men forward, Dortmund then punished NUFC and exploited the space, particularly where Trippier would have been. The ball ending up in the back of our net with a sweet move and finish.

Dortmund had got the goal and then just defended second half and got lucky.

Not saying Newcastle played great but in the second half Dortmund defended deep and with the conditions, extra difficult to play through them.

Whilst not great, I thought Newcastle United were good with the patience they showed second half. They didn’t go daft and ensured not a single effort on target for Pope to save after the break AND then got those three big chances in the second half and very unlucky not to score.

Newcastle had 55 per cent possession in the first half, then 65 per cent in the second half.

As I say above, that second half Wilson had the one on one and the woodwork hit twice, Dortmund not having any efforts on target after the break.

After the break Newcastle had seven corners compared to three for the visitors, whist it was eight v three advantage that second half for NUFC when it came to shots overall (both on and off target).

Borussia Dortmund can claim they deserved to win because they got the goal and played well much of the first half and then defended well. That is fair enough to see it from their perspective. However, that doesn’t mean that they did really deserve the victory, taking everything into consideration if you were a neutral. Newcastle United deserved at the very least a point, it would be a joke to claim anything different, based on chances and overall play. Then whilst I wouldn’t claim it was by much, but I would also say, that taking the whole match into consideration it was certainly Newcastle who deserved to actually win, if either side did.

This is all a bit like the jokers who claimed that Liverpool deserved the 2-1 win. When the reality was that Newcastle United absolutely deserved to win but all the fine margins went against them, all the luck went Liverpool’s way, then the last ten minutes they got a really lucky break when the ball deflected off Botman for Nunez, the striker then taking the only two real chances Liverpool had all game.

It is a case of taking this defeat on the chin and not seeing things that aren’t there, this wasn’t a rotten Newcastle performance, anything but that. It was a decent display against good quality opposition and things simply didn’t fall our way. No more, no less.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Wednesday 25 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Nmecha 45

Borussia Dortmund:

Possession was Dortmund 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Dortmund 13 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Dortmund 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Dortmund 9 Newcastle 11

Referee: Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Targett 70), Longstaff (Tonali 65), Bruno, Joelinton (Murphy 65 (Willock 70), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 15), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United injury update after Borussia Dortmund defeat – Three pieces of bad news – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports