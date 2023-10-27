News

Eddie Howe Wolves press conference – Newcastle United boss excellent as NUFC look to bounce back

The Eddie Howe Wolves press conference ahead of the weekend.

The Newcastle United boss looking to bounce back from Wednesday night against Borussia Dortmund.

The past seven weeks have seen six wins, two draws, one defeat, twenty two goals scored, only four conceded.

The Eddie Howe Wolves press conference highlights:

“Gary O’Neil has done a great job.

“It was a big task for him going in there.

“He has done well, the wins against Manchester City and Bournemouth were good results.

“They have some really dangerous players.

“We will have to be alert and recover very quickly from Wednesday night.”

Eddie Howe on Joe Willock return to action after having been out since towards the end of last season:

“Huge for us.

“It has been a long time.

“Joe is an infectious character, very popular around the training ground.

“He has the goalscoring and running capabilities that suit our style.

“It’s early days, but hopefully he can get that match sharpness back.”

Eddie Howe on Matt Targett, who came off the bench against Dortmund:

“Matt was a regular player for us.

“He’d done really well in our fight to stay in the Premier League.

“Then he got ill before that Fulham game [4-1 away win on 1 October 2022].

“We won that game and performed really well as a team, so I stuck with that team.

“We went on a winning run and it made it difficult for him to get his place back and Dan Burn in his position has been a model of consistency.

“They are very different players.

“I rate Matt very highly – I really do.

“It’s great to see him come in and do so well.

“I think he made a positive impact on the team’s performance on Wednesday.”

Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali availability:

“We haven’t had any official confirmation yet.

“We haven’t had anything from the Italian authorities at the moment.

“There is a high chance that he could be available for us at Wolves.

“His mood is the same, he is good around the group and the training ground.

“We will have to see what happens.

“We are preparing as if he is fit and ready to play.

“He will be travelling with us.”

Eddie Howe on the injuries suffered by Isak and Murphy against Dortmund:

“Alexander Isak’s got a groin injury, which we don’t think is serious.

“It is a reoccurrence of the one he suffered for Sweden.

“Jacob is going to see a specialist today for his shoulder.

“We’ll know more on him later today.

“We are a bit light in attacking areas.

“We have a deeper squad this season, but if you get injuries in certain areas, then suddenly you can look a bit stretched.”

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – A Carabao Cup quarter final if Newcastle beat Man U)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports