Eddie Howe – Such a good feeling for the whole football club, with the supporters so united with us

Eddie Howe has done such an incredible job at Newcastle United.

In three days time when United face West Ham, it will be exactly 23 months since he was announced as NUFC Head Coach.

Eddie Howe appointed to start the job of clearing up the mess left behind by Steve Bruce, his first job needing to get the squad properly fit!

Up to date now in October 2023, there are no doubts about the fitness of this Newcastle United squad.

Nor are there any doubts about just what a brilliant job Eddie Howe has done.

Getting the team / squad properly fit was only the first step, 23 months on and this Newcastle United team and squad are unrecognisable.

The thing is though, this hasn’t been just about spending crazy amounts of money and replacing an entire team / squad.

Nine of the twenty players in the NUFC matchday squad to face PSG were already at the club when Eddie Howe arrived. Whilst the likes of Joelinton, Wilson and Willock are another three who would have for sure been involved last night if fit and available, another trio of players who Eddie Howe inherited.

When you talk about what players have cost, the combined fees (spent before and after Eddie Howe arrived) for Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar and Burn were just over £40m. Basically, half a (still England regular!) Harry Maguire. Yet Eddie Howe had that keeper and back four at an astonishing high level last night, as they brilliantly dealt with Mbappe, Dembele and the rest, plus Schar and Burn outscored PSG at the other end!!

Eddie Howe has done all of this in less than two years, where will he and Newcastle United be in another couple of years time?

Eddie Howe reflecting on that astonishing 4-1 demolition of PSG:

“An amazing evening for us.

“So many stories to talk about within the game itself, but just first and foremost, delighted for everyone connected with the club.

“What the supporters gave us tonight was incredible.

“PSG are such a good team.

“We had to defend really well and we did.

“I thought, collectively, our sprit and our energy was excellent.

“We created the positive things we had in the first half from really aggressive pressing, everything that’s a hallmark of ours when we play well.

“Then, second half, we had to dig deep and get over the line.

“I’m so, so pleased with the players, for what they gave tonight.

“It felt like such a good feeling for the whole football club, with the supporters so united with us.

“It was a difficult game tactically.

“PSG try to play from the back and so we had to unbalance and unsettle them.

“We were man for man at the back against elite players and they had some moments when they hurt us, in what I thought, was an even game.

“However, our goals came at good moments.

“To score four times against PSG in front of our supporters made it a really special night.

“The atmosphere was very special.

“I can’t thank our fans enough.

“In Milan in the last game, there was an element of us not quite hitting our levels, but tonight gives us the belief we need to be successful.

“But it’s only a small step.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

