Eddie Howe reflects after completing a stunning month of Newcastle United form

Eddie Howe watched on as his team continued their impressive run of form.

A comprehensive 2-0 victory over Burnley that could and should have had a wider winning margin.

It is now five clean sheets in a row, with four wins and a draw this past month.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Saturday’s events:

“Probably a shaky ten minutes at the start.

“After that we were good.

“Dominated the game, limited them, created chances, probably could have put the game to bed sooner than we did, but very pleased to win again.

“I don’t think there were any moments where they really looked like scoring. It was a very tough game and I’m very pleased to get over the line and win.”

“It (a fifth clean sheet in a row) is huge and the team as a whole deserve great credit.

“We have seen a huge improvement in our defending in recent weeks.”

Eddie Howe on the goalscorers and especially that stunning Miguel Almiron strike:

“That is what we have this season, players who are capable of producing moments like that.

“Sometimes in difficult games you need that moment of quality and it came from Miggy, who has played really well the last few weeks.

“After that there were chances and you need that second goal.

“We are grateful for the penalty and Alex’s good finish.”

Eddie Howe on Wednesday and PSG:

“It is something I haven’t allowed myself to think about.

“I hope the players are the same.

“Now it is our next match, hopefully it’s going to be a special occasion.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Saturday 30 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 14, Isak 76pen

Burnley:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 47% (48%) Newcastle 53% (52%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 20 (9)

Shots on target were Burnley 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Burnley 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson (Joelinton 64 (Tonali 68)), Almiron (Murphy 90+6), Isak (Livramento 90+6) Gordon

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Hall

