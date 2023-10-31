News

Eddie Howe Manchester United press conference – Newcastle United boss facing up to the challenge(s)

The Eddie Howe Manchester United press conference ahead of Wednesday night.

The NUFC boss looking to take United into the last eight of the Carabao Cup with a rare away victory at Old Trafford.

The past two months have seen six wins, three draws, one defeat, twenty four goals scored, only six conceded.

The Eddie Howe Manchester United press conference highlights:

“It’s a busy period for us.

“We look forward to Manchester United next.

“They’re are a top team with top players.

“We will have to utilise our squad, we have Arsenal and Dortmund coming after, we would be silly not to utilise the squad – but we are going there with a game plan and to compete.

“We’ve got a chance to get into the quarter-final, the players are highly motivated.

“I think the players, myself, coaching team all loved last year’s experience.

“So, we want that again, but we can’t underestimate that going to Old Trafford is still one of the biggest tests in football.

“When the game kicks off we will be determined to win.”

Eddie Howe on being backed by over 7,000 fans at Old Trafford:

“Their support never ceases to amaze me.

“Our supporters make noise like no other away fans.

“[Over] 7,000 travelling to Old Trafford on a Wednesday night.

“It’s a fantastic effort and we will try and reward that support with a performance.”

Eddie Howe on Lewis Hall:

“He’s a talented player.

He can play various positions for us, which in our current position we are going to need.

For a such a young player to move from London and settle in here, I think he’s done it well.

The best of him is yet to come, no doubt.”

Eddie Howe on Emil Krafth:

“Really good to see him back.

“I think he’s had a really good period of work.

“He’s worked incredibly hard with physios and he’s done everything that we have asked of him.

“He is in a good place.”

Eddie Howe’s team news:

“The timeframe on Sven Botman is unclear at the moment, we are taking it day-by-day with that one.

“Alex Isak we hope will be back after the international break.

“I’m not expecting anyone back that we didn’t already have available for Wolves.”