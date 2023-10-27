News

Eddie Howe is walking a tightrope so often at Newcastle United but…

Pat Nevin couldn’t be more impressed with Eddie Howe.

The former Chelsea and Scotland winger has constantly praised the job the Newcastle United Head Coach has done with his team / squad on the pitch and the results gained due Howe’s impact.

Pat Nevin now adding his respect for the job Eddie Howe is doing away from the playing side, how he supports players and deals with difficult subjects.

Nevin in particular referencing the Sandro Tonali situation and the way the NUFC boss is handling that.

Pay Nevin speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about the job Eddie Howe is doing and in particularly how he has dealt with the Sandro Tonali situation:

“Eddie Howe rarely puts a foot wrong, considering he’s walking a tightrope a lot of the time [at Newcastle United] with some of the subjects he’s asked about.

“He has done incredibly well.

“It [Sandro Tonali situation] is not something you often have to deal with.

“However, you just think about it as a long-term injury and you deal with it in that sort of way.

“You make sure the club lets the player know they are behind them, because if you don’t, the psychological problems that you have got are going to be intensified.

“That is the biggest problem when you’re out for a long period of time – how do you manage it psychologically?”

We have of course seen previously, numerous Newcastle United players lining up to thank Eddie Howe for saving them from the mess that was Steve Bruce.

Whilst just on Wednesday, Joe Willock came back from injury at last to get some minutes in the Borussia Dortmund match.

Willock clearly understanding just how good Eddie Howe is, stating how there was never a day went by when the NUFC Head Coach didn’t speak to the midfielder and support him, as he dealt with his long-term recovery.