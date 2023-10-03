News

Eddie Howe gives Newcastle United injury update on Tuesday afternoon – Good and bad news

We have now had an official Newcastle United injury update ahead of the PSG match tomorrow.

A lot of media speculation as to who will and won’t be available.

The Newcastle United Head Coach giving this update on four players on the eve of this PSG game.

Eddie Howe giving this official Newcastle United injury update on Tuesday afternoon ahead of tomorrow night’s PSG match:

“Callum Wilson, we think, won’t make the game tomorrow. He’s going to be close but as it stands he won’t.

“Joelinton is in a similar position where he’s close so we’ll make a late check on him.

“Sven Botman is out and won’t play.

“Sandro Tonali is fine.”

This is what Eddie Howe said on Saturday after the win over Burnley

Eddie Howe on Joelinton:

“It looks like a hamstring problem.

“We’re devastated if it is serious and keeps him out for any length of time.

“We’ll wait and see on that, such an important player for us, gives us so many different attributes with his qualities.

“Fingers crossed that he is back soon.”

Eddie Howe on Sven Botman:

“He has a knee problem that is serious enough to (currently) keep him out, I think until the international break.

“We hope that after that he will be close to being fit.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson:

“It is a minor hamstring problem.

“Whether we see him about before the international break, I don’t know.

“I hope we do… but there’s no guarantee.”

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports