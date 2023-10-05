News

Eddie Howe gets September 2023 Premier League Manager of the Month nomination

Eddie Howe has now been announced as a nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for September 2023.

The Newcastle United boss is one of five nominated.

Eddie Howe up against Mikel Arteta, Unai Emery, Jurgen Klopp and Ange Postecoglou.

Go HERE to vote for the NUFC boss.

Premier League official announcement – 5 October 2023:

The nominees for September 2023’s Barclays Manager of the Month award have been revealed, and you can help to decide the winner.

You, the fans, have until 12:00 BST on Monday 11 September to vote below for Mikel Arteta, Unai Emery, Eddie Howe, Jurgen Klopp or Ange Postecoglou.

The fans’ votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.

September Barclays Manager shortlist

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

P4 W3 D1 L0 GD+7

Arteta’s Arsenal continued their unbeaten start to the season with three wins and one draw in September, starting with a late win over Manchester United and ending with an emphatic victory at AFC Bournemouth.

Unai Emery (Aston Villa)

P4 W3 D0 L1 GD+5

Emery has Aston Villa in the top five after three successive wins, most impressively putting six goals past top-four rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Eddie Howe (Newcastle)

P4 W3 D0 L1 GD+9

Howe’s Newcastle United scored a league-leading 12 goals in the month, helped by an historic 8-0 win at Sheffield United. They also kept three successive clean sheets to end September.

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

P4 W3 D0 L1 GD+6

Liverpool scored three goals in three consecutive matches, beating an impressive Aston Villa side and winning at Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.

Ange Postecoglou (Spurs)

P4 W3 D1 L0 GD+5

August’s Barclays Manager of the Month is in the running again after extending Spurs’ unbeaten start to the season with three wins and a draw in September, getting four points from difficult back-to-back matches against Arsenal and Liverpool.

Vote HERE for Eddie Howe.