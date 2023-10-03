News

Eddie Howe excellent – Talks Kylian Mbappe, Newcastle fans, PSG, anticipation and an in-form NUFC

Eddie Howe has been talking ahead of tomorrow night’s match against PSG.

The Newcastle United Head Coach says it is going to be a ‘memorable night’ at St James’ Park.

Well, here’s hoping Eddie Howe is right and we are talking about this one for years, for all the best reasons…

Eddie Howe speaking to the media on the eve of Newcastle v PSG:

“It’s been a good few days for us.

“We’re really looking forward to the game and can’t wait to experience the home atmosphere and what our fans create tomorrow.

“I think it’s going to be a really memorable night and hopefully our performance can make it that way too.

“I think it will be a really great moment for the club as a whole. To be back in the Champions League, at home, one of those magical nights in our stadium – I’m really looking forward to it.

“At the moment, it’s about focusing on the match and what we need to do to try and win.”

Eddie Howe on the importance of home form in the Champions League:

“It’s going to be crucial for us.

“The away games in this competition are very difficult and we experienced that in Milan.

“I know we probably didn’t hit the heights of our best performance but I think our success in the competition will be based on what we do at home where we have the backing of our supporters.

“It’s a pivotal game in our group.”

Eddie Howe on fitness / injuries / availability:

“We think Callum (Wilson) won’t make the game tomorrow. He’s going to be close as it stands he won’t.

“Joelinton is in a very similar position where he’s close so we’ll make a late check on him.

“Sven Botman is out and won’t play. Sandro Tonali is fine.”

Eddie Howe on the support from Newcastle United fans:

“It’s not a case of hope – I know what they will bring.

“They will bring their positivity, noise, enthusiasm and love for the game to the pitch for us.

“As always, it’s up to us to use that powerfully and positively for us in our performance.

“I think we’ve done that really well because you can use too much emotion in games but I think we’ve just got the balance right in our performances and I think that’s going to be crucial again.”

Eddie Howe on his team set to face Kylian Mbappe:

“I think it’s a very difficult assignment for us defensively.

“Our defensive record in the last few games has been very strong so I think we’re going to need that teamwork.

“I never think it’s down to one player – I don’t believe in that way of playing man to man marking. That won’t happen.

“It’ll be around our team structures and making sure we do a really good job in our units to nullify space.

“Fingers crossed we can do that and keep, arguably, the best player in the world at the moment quiet.”

Eddie Howe on beating Burnley and extending Newcastle’s unbeaten run to five games:

“The focus of the players has been excellent, regardless of our opponent.

“After Milan, we immediately had Sheffield United and, of course, the result was amazing for us but you don’t get it unless the determination and collective focus is where it needs to be.

“Man City and Burnley were really tough games but I have to compliment the players on how level they’ve stayed.

“No over emotion in any moment, good or bad, so far this season and that’s a really good sign as the games continue to come thick and fast.”

Newcastle United – Champions League Group matches:

Matchday 1: AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0 – 19th September, 5.45pm

Matchday 2: Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain – 4th October, 8pm

Matchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – 25th October, 8pm

Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm

Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm

Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm