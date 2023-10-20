News

Eddie Howe Crystal Palace press conference – Newcastle United boss excellent as NUFC look to build

The Eddie Howe Crystal Palace press conference ahead of the weekend.

The Newcastle United boss understandably very confident ahead of this game.

The past six weeks have seen five wins, two draws, no defeats, eighteen goals scored, only three conceded.

The Eddie Howe Crystal Palace press conference highlights:

“Roy’s done an incredible job going back there in a difficult moment for the team.

“He bought stability to the club as he does everywhere he manages.

“He brings organisation and a real structure to their play.

“A very difficult team to play against and to score against this year.

“Defensively, they’ve been very good.

“They don’t have (Wilfried) Zaha now but still have very dangerous players and players that can hurt you on transitions.

“They’ve got some real threats so we can’t underestimate the challenge and can’t get blind-sided by other distractions for us.

“This game will be hard enough so all our focus is on our training and preparation for the game.”

Eddie Howe on the busy schedule ahead:

“It’s strange looking back to last year, feeling that was intense and then you come into this period which is a different level but it’s something we enjoyed in the last period and the team performed really well.

“I think, hopefully, if we can continue to set our standards very high, we can continue our good form.”

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon, who is back from suspension:

“I think Anthony’s been magnificent this season.

“His game’s gone to another level.

“I think it was well documented that his fitness levels had gone to another level as well. We saw that from the first day of pre-season with us where he performed really well in our testing.

“He’s had a real determination to do well. He’s been consistent.

“The suspension (against West Ham) and losing him was a big blow for us because of his consistent form.

“He’s just become a dad for the first time so a lot has happened in his life in a short period of time.

“He’s in a really good place.”

Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali:

“He’s very much with us.

“He trained with us twice this week and he’s very much available for selection.

“Like I do with all the players, analysing their training performances and how they look and feel. Sandro’s trained well with us.

“Footballers are human beings and to look at them any other way is wrong.

“They, as we all do, have weaknesses and vulnerabilities.

“The main thing is to try and help them.

“He’s had a very difficult couple of weeks.

“He’s been dealing with a lot and, from what I can see, he’s handling himself really well and he’s dealing with his emotions incredibly strongly.

“Underneath that, I’m sure there’s a lot going on so I’ll have to make a call.

“For me (the support for Sandro), it’s absolutely crucial.

“The most important part of this whole incident is Sandro and his welfare.

“It’s very easy for people to forget how young he is and the changes he’s had in his life coming from Italy to England.

“That’s hard enough to deal with and now he has this situation.

“We feel straight away, as a football club, it was throw our arms around him and protect him and try to give him the love and support he needs to find solutions to the problems that he’s had.

“That’s what we are endeavouring to do with a lot of conversations and a lot of communication with him and his family because it’s not just Sandro, it’s the people around him that’s so important to him.

“It’s been a big effort from us and I have to say he’s handled himself superbly well with respect and dignity.”

Eddie Howe asked whether Newcastle United could / should have found out something might be a problem when signing Tonali:

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing but we cannot play that game.

“We have to make decisions based on football and sign players we think we can make the team better.

“That’s what we have done.”

Eddie Howe on how Newcastle fans will react:

“My wish, and Sandro’s wish, would be that this makes us stronger and more united.

“Tighter in protecting someone in a difficult situation.

“I know that the crowd will throw their arms around Sandro and I would encourage that because he needs it.”

On injury issues, including the likes of Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Joe Willock:

“He’s (Joelinton) trained well and looked good. He’s done a lot of work so I’m confident that he’s going to be okay and hopefully return to the form that we know he can produce. He’s a huge player for us.

“Alex hasn’t trained with us yet. We’re going to leave it late to see if he is fit and available. Sven is improving and the the two weeks have been good for him.

“I’m the same as Joe (Willock) – I want him back but, of course, we have to do it sensibly. He’s trained this week for the first time, back with the group. (It’s) probably a bit early for him to be involved in the match day squad but he’s getting closer. He’s a huge player for us.”