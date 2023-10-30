News

Eddie Howe crystal clear defiant message – This is where we want to be

Eddie Howe and his squad are experiencing a very busy season.

The only midweeks when Newcastle United aren’t playing football, are during the international breaks.

It is a massive change from the days of Mike Ashley and an official club policy of getting out of the domestic cups as soon as possible AND viewing European football as just an unwanted inconvenience if the club accidentally qualified in 2012 for the Europa League.

Mike Ashley famously / infamously reacted by not allowing a single penny of net spending in that summer 2012 transfer window.

Eddie Howe though sending out a crystal clear message, the more matches the better.

The Newcastle United Head Coach declaring ‘This is the pinnacle and where we want to be’, in terms of competing in the Champions League and the domestic cups, as well as challenging towards the top end of the Premier League.

Eddie Howe asked after the draw at Wolves about the problems caused by so many matches:

“This is the pinnacle and where we want to be [playing more games], you won’t find me moaning about the schedule.

“It is certainly something we have to get used to this season.

“This is what we want on a regular basis.

“We are not moaning about it [busy schedule].

“The only disappointment is that we have a lot of injuries to attacking players and it has limited my options.

“Or [the ability to] freshen the players up who have fatigue.

“Every player wants to play football.

“So a lot of the lads will get a lot of football in these next few weeks.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

(Gary O’Neil blames match officials – Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)