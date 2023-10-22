News

Eddie Howe a class act – Speaking after 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace

Eddie Howe, as always, a class act.

The Newcastle United Head Coach speaking after the 4-0 annihilation of Crystal Palace.

Eddie Howe always measured with what he says, not getting too carried away by victories or reacting over the top to the odd defeat.

What a job he has done AND is doing at Newcastle United, never forget this, especially when the next defeat does come along.

Eddie Howe, speaking after the 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace:

“Very good especially in the first half.

“I thought we were really clinical, some really nice passages of play.

“I thought we created some crossing opportunities, some good goalscoring opportunities.

“Second half, it was a case of just managing the game and making sure we kept players fit and fresh for what’s ahead, but delighted with the attitude of the players.

“The fourth goal was probably in my mind, where the game was hopefully won from our perspective, it gave me the chance to take some players off who have played international football and travelled a long way.

“So that was important today.”

Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali, the manager making the summer signing go out front after the final whistle, on the lap of the pitch:

“No idea regarding that [the timeline for the betting investigation] but absolute class from our supporters today.

“I thought that they supported him, backed him.

“Sandro will leave here heartened by our supporters reaction to him: I was immensely proud of them.”

Eddie Howe on (new dad) Anthony Gordon:

“He has to score (goals) being an attacking player, but he wants to score, he is very driven by scoring and creating.

“He could have had another today and I am delighted with his contribution.”

Eddie Howe on Jacob Murphy:

“Jacob Murphy was excellent today.

“He was a constant threat.

“That first goal was huge in the match because Crystal Palace defend very well.

“I thought he did really well with Sean [Longstaff] and Kieran [Trippier] alongside him.

“He was a constant threat behind, he’s a very very good footballer.

“He has scored important goals for us.

The earlier we got that first goal the better from our perspective and I was delighted with him overall.”

Eddie Howe on players who were missing:

“Joe Willock has trained but needs a bit more, possibly a game, before playing [first team football] again.

“Sven Botman is a little further back and we haven’t seen him in training yet.

“We are hoping to increase his load but he won’t be around for a couple of weeks.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 4, Gordon 44, Longstaff 45+2, Wilson 66

Palace:

Possession was Palace 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Palace 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Palace 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Palace 8 Newcastle 6

Referee: Tim Robinson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livramento 69), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Tonali 69), Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy, Wilson (Isak 69), Gordon (Almiron 69)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Hall

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports