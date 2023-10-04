Opinion

Despite the embarrassment of PSG riches, I don’t think Newcastle United have anything to fear…

With the more mundane task of dispatching Burnley in the Premier League behind us, we can now turn our attention to our first Champions League encounter at St James’ Park in over twenty years.

Catching sight of the PSG team bus parked outside the Copthorne Hotel on Monday afternoon raised excitement levels across Tyneside, as did the spectacular drone show that took place in the night sky above the city on Monday evening.

Most people know who PSG are.

The French aristocrats, owned by Qatar Sports Investments since 2011, have been an ever present at the top table of European football for well over a decade now, but what is perhaps less well known is that compared to most other football powerhouses, PSG are a relatively young club.

Paris Saint-Germain Football Club only came into being in 1970 when Stade saint-germanois, founded in 1904, and Paris Football Club, established only 18 months before PSG, were brought together.

They actually split again in 1972 with Paris FC maintaining pro status and obtaining the Parc des Princes while PSG dropped into the amateur Division 3. Just two years later, Paris FC were relegated to the second tier as PSG moved into the top flight.

Incredibly, the French capital had not had a professional football club since the demise of Racing Club de France and Stade français in the 1960s and inspired by the great Ajax team of Johan Cruyff, the club’s first president, fashion designer Daniel Hechter, placed a large vertical red stripe in the middle of the shirt, a design that has been reprised many times since.

Red and blue are the colours of the city of Paris with white alluding to the royal connections of Saint-Germain-en-Laye, the city just outside the capital where PSG’s training centre and youth academy are currently based. The club’s badge features the Eiffel Tower and a cradle, representing the badge of Saint-Germain-en-Laye, the birthplace of legendary French king Louis XIV.

Not surprisingly, PSG immediately drew the support of the Parisians, who finally had a football club that could contend for domestic trophies. Shortly after earning promotion to Ligue 1 in 1972, the club moved into the legendary Parc des Princes, which would serve as their home to this day.

The early 1980s saw PSG win their first major trophies by claiming back-to-back French Cups in 1982 and 1983 and consequently trying their luck in European competitions, although they failed to advance past the quarter-final stage, reaching the last eight of the Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-finals in 1984.

Under Gérard Houllier, PSG claimed their first French top-flight title in 1986. With a side featuring French internationals who had won the European Championships in 1984, they went unbeaten over the last 27 games of the campaign to pip FC Nantes to top spot by just three points.

The arrival of TV company Canal+ as a shareholder in 1991 did much to change the face of PSG. David Ginola, Bernard Lama and George Weah were among the big names that arrived in the capital, and unsurprisingly with that sort of talent, success followed.

In addition to claiming their second Ligue 1 trophy (1994), three French Cups (1993, 1995, 1998) and two League Cups (1995, 1998), PSG became the second French club to win a European trophy by defeating Rapid Vienna in the 1996 Cup Winners’ Cup final.

These golden years were followed by a period of relative decline until 2011, when the club was bought by Qatar Sports Investments who have had phenomenal domestic success.

Bearing in mind David Beckham inspired PSG to only their third League 1 title in 2013, after winning the league again in 2023, with 11 League 1 titles to their name, PSG surpassed Saint-Étienne’s record haul of 10 French titles.

Success on the domestic front has not been matched by success on the continent though. PSG’s quest to win the Champions League has seen them spend record-breaking sums on star players, but it hasn’t yet paid off.

In total, PSG have spent close to €1.5 billion on players since the 2011 takeover by Qatar Sports Investments.

Despite smashing the world transfer record in 2017 when they paid Neymar’s €222 million release clause to acquire the Brazilian from FC Barcelona, and spending a further €180m to pair him with the French international Kylian Mbappe a year later, the closest PSG have come to winning the Champions League was in the 2019/20 campaign, when they reached the final, but were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich in Lisbon, with Kingsley Coman (ironically an ex-PSG player) scoring the winner in the 59th minute.

During the last eleven years in which PSG have lifted nine French titles they have failed to get beyond the Round of 16 of the Champions Cup on five occasions with that solitary appearance in Lisbon in the final of 2020 being the only time they’ve progressed that far.

This is who we’re up against tonight.

Make no mistake, despite having been formed in the year after we landed the Inter City Fairs Cup, PSG have the pedigree and during the Qatar era, have never failed to get out of a Champions League qualifying group.

That said, despite the embarrassment of riches at PSG’s disposal, I don’t think Newcastle United have anything to fear this evening and we could well get a result.

HTL