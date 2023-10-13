News

Despite Manchester United shamelessly hiking prices – Confirmed Newcastle United to have largest away support since…

After having been drawn against Newcastle United, Manchester United shamelessly hiked the prices for the Carabao Cup fourth round clash.

Manchester United putting ticket prices up by a third (see below).

Despite that, the tickets have swiftly sold out with still almost three weeks to go until the game at Old Trafford.

Friday morning the club have confirmed all tickets sold, stating ‘over 7,000’ Newcastle United fans will be travelling.

Carabao Cup competition rules state that the away club should get at least 10% of the stadium capacity and last year Villa got 7,504 tickets for their third round tie away against Manchester United. So I assume that is the number of Newcastle United fans who will have had the opportunity to support their team at Old Trafford.

Great to see something approaching an olden days size away support, with around seven and a half thousand United fans set to back Eddie Howe’s team for a place in the quarter-finals.

This will be the biggest away support Newcastle United have had / been allowed since…

I can’t be bothered to check back, maybe somebody can let me know in the comments section below.

If only every match Newcastle United fans had this kind of ticket allocation to fight over!

The Mag report – 4 October 2023:

Newcastle United fans have discovered how much it will cost to visit Manchester United in the Carabao Cup fourth round clash.

The match to be shown on Sky Sports and it is an 8.15pm kick-off on Wednesday 1 November.

However, what about the away ticket prices for this Manchester United v Newcastle United clash?

No news on what the away allocation of tickets is, but now the official NUFC ticketing site is showing the prices for this 1 November cup game:

Adult: £39/£40

Senior: £32/£33

18s-20s: £32/£33

16s-17s: £25

Under-16s: £18

Crystal Palace fans were there last week for the third round Carabao Cup match but they were charged the following prices by Manchester United to witness that 3-0 away defeat at Old Trafford

Adult: £30

Senior: £23

18s-20s: £23

16s-17s: £15

Under-16s: £14

So for the Newcastle United match, Manchester United putting prices up by £10.

This will of course also apply to their own (Man U ) fans.

As for the ticket allocation, the Carabao Cup rules state that clubs must offer at least 10% of the capacity to the away club, whilst the FA Cup rules say 15%.

However, sometimes clubs try to give lower allocations for usually spurious reasons. The reality usually is that the host club and local police don’t want the hassle of a sizeable away following.

Looking at a previous Manchester United home Carabao Cup that happened 12 months before this scheduled Newcastle United one, Man U hosted Aston Villa on 10 November 2022 in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Aston Villa made this announcement on 25 September 2022:

Aston Villa is able to announce ticket details for our Carabao Cup fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Villa have an allocation of 7,504 tickets for Round 3 tie on Thursday, November 10 (ko 8pm).

Those 7,504 tickets for Villa fans were charged at £28 for adults, £21 for under 21s, £14 over 65s and under 18s, £10 for under 16s.

So for this Manchester United v Newcastle United match, even though having to pay far more, NUFC fans SHOULD expect an allocation of 7,504 like Villa fans got last November.’