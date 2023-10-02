Opinion

Dermot Gallagher brilliant reaction to VAR shambles and embarrassing Liverpool official statement

Hats off to Dermot Gallagher.

He has played a blinder in dealing with this embarrassing Liverpool behaviour.

Dermot Gallagher reviews for Sky Sports controversial decisions that happen in the Premier League.

No surprise then that on Monday, one of those has been what happened in the Tottenham 2 Liverpool 1 match.

On Saturday with Liverpool 0-0 at Tottenham, Luis Diaz was played through by Mo Salah and beats Guglielmo Vicario from a tight angle. The offside flag goes up, despite Diaz being played on – and VAR failed to overrule the decision.

The PGMOL (match officials organisation) later apologised to Liverpool.

Instead of doing the same as countless other Premier League clubs have done when having been the victim of numerous other match / VAR official mistakes since VAR was introduced, Liverpool responded to the apology with this truly embarrassing official statement on Sunday.

Liverpool official statement – 1 October 2023:

‘Liverpool Football Club acknowledges PGMOL’s admission of their failures last night. It is clear that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, resulting in sporting integrity being undermined.

We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under but these pressures are supposed to be alleviated, not exacerbated, by the existence and implementation of VAR.

It is therefore unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not afforded to allow the correct decision to be made and that there was no subsequent intervention.

That such failings have already been categorised as “significant human error” is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency.

This is vital for the reliability of future decision-making as it applies to all clubs with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again.

In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution.’

Yes it was a really bad mistake and Liverpool had a poor decision that went against them which on this occasion cost them a goal.

However, why is this any worse that what so many others have been on the end of?

Liverpool get countless dubious decisions going in their favour and yet when eventually one goes against them, it is supposedly something where the entire football community should be taking to the streets and demanding…

Well, I don’t know exactly?

A mistake has been made and on this occasion it was Liverpool who were the ones who it went against.

So what?

Liverpool say they are going to ‘explore the range of options available’, what exactly are they?

To start crying? Stamp their feet in frustration?

Or do Liverpool honestly believe they should get some kind of special treatment? Able to get the match replayed or similar?

Or do they just want the whole of football to apologise and hand them the three points?

Dermot Gallagher was excellent today on Sky Sports with his response to what happened during the match AND then that embarrassing Liverpool statement:

“There’s a lack of focus, lack of judgement by the VAR. Didn’t check what the on-field decision was and made a decision based on what he thought, rather than what he was told.

“Allowed the game to restart, and once it had restarted – the damage is done.

“I don’t understand what that (Liverpool statement) means, to be honest. I seriously don’t.

“It was a mistake, referees make mistakes all the time.

“It’s Sky Sports News’ 25th birthday – you can find loads of mine in that time.

“It’s a very, very bad mistake, no doubt about that, but it’s a mistake.

“Offside is the on-field decision. Without VAR, it still would’ve been offside.

“VAR is there to check every goal. He thought it was a goal, and for some reason felt a goal had been given on the field.

“He’s then checked, seen it is onside and said check complete.

“But he has another colleague with him, an AVAR, an assistant, a specialist in offside judgement. People can’t understand why he didn’t intervene and see the assistant had flagged.

“This escalates from an error from Darren England to having a colleague alongside him who should have also flagged it.

“In a situation like this, I was stunned on Saturday. It’s the toughest day I’ve ever had at work on a match day.

“You’re trying to explain to people what’s happened – and second-guess what’s happened, because they’re in a different location to myself. That’s what I can’t process.

“If (as a referee) I stop the game and give a penalty, then my assistant says it’s wrong because there’s no foul, I can change my mind.

“I can do that up until I restart play. At that point it’s decision over, you carry on. The VAR thought it was a goal, that’s the fundamental error.

“I’ve been assured at no point onwards did he tell the referee he had made a mistake.”

Funnily enough, when Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are (frequently!) the beneficiaries of shocking decisions / non-decisions by VAR / match officials, I have never ever seen them saying it was a disgrace and any ‘range of options’ should be explored to escalate and find some other ‘resolution’ when they have won yet another match with the help of dubious decisions.

Yes, the refereeing and use of VAR have to be improved and for starters, look to adapt the way VAR was used at the Qatar World Cup.

As for Liverpool expecting any special treatment because they lost out this time, they are surely having a laugh.

The biggest reason as to why they got nothing from Saturday’s match was because Matip had his boots on the wrong feet and scored that hilarious last gasp own goal.