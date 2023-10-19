Opinion

Cynicism is needed people – When it comes to the case of Sandro Tonali

Geordies have always had an “US vs THEM” mentality it seems to me. And possibly a bit of an inferiority complex.

Now, I’m an American that lives 3,500 miles away, so you may ask “How am I qualified to give this opinion?”

Or, you may say, “Shut up, what the heck do you know” in the appropriate Geordie vernacular.

Both good questions but let us use the Sandro Tonali case as an example:

Upon reading articles on The Mag and in the comments section, the FIRST reaction by most was to support the player.

“He’s a gambling addict”, “He’s a young lad”, “He’s a millionaire living in a bubble” to paraphrase some excuses.

Some were softer in their defence with “Innocent until proven guilty”, which is sensible, but usually followed by the excuses previously mentioned.

Anyway, let me point out some facts and why we should view this player / situation with a more cynical eye.

1) Gambling addict:

If he’s a gambling addict, then surely moving from Italy to England didn’t cure this disease, right?

2) Young lad:

All of us were young.

We all made choices based on weighing right v wrong. Some were good choices and some we likely regret.

However, by all reports this betting was ongoing and included betting on football matches, even matches his team played in. This is not a youthful indiscretion. This is a pattern of bad behavior. He’s no longer a teen. He’s a man and should act like it.

3) Millionaire in a Bubble:

He’s not alone. This is an excuse made by fans for a player they like.

4) Innocent until proven guilty:

This is a cornerstone of our justice system (in the UK and the USA), it is sacrosanct, but let’s look at some of the facts.

Tonali was playing for his boyhood club and living his dream by all accounts. He was playing for his country too. Both in front of adoring fans and whilst making millions. Why did he choose to leave his dream? Why did the club sell their budding young superstar? Why was he so sad to leave? Why?

It puzzled some, but we were so euphoric in getting the player, the answer to these questions were glazed over.

In hindsight, it’s easy to surmise the answer…. He was running from a problem that he KNEW was going to bite him.

My point is, why did the fans rally around this player so passionately?

Why do so many advocate for him to start / play on Saturday?

I know we all WANT the allegations to be untrue but it’s been spiraling to new depths, we know it is alleged he bet on AC Milan matches, where he had a direct or indirect impact on the outcome (ED: Though the reports that claim this, also overwhelmingly say that these bets were for AC Milan to win, not lose).

And he knowingly came to NUFC with this baggage, took our money, and looked our gaffer and teammates in the eye. He needs to publicly apologise to AC Milan fans, his former and current teammates, and to NUFC club management – earnestly and with remorse. Only then should NUFC fans pass judgement. I’m not saying don’t support him but he should earn this support.

The Toon is the club I support.

I have been for over 40 years, albeit it’s been only the last 20 years where I can get current online issues of fanzines and Tyneside news, and only the last 12 years when I could watch most matches on the TV.

I go to Newcastle at least once per year for a match or two and to see distant relatives (that are more like family than my family here in the States).

I too think that London and the “Big Clubs” fix and that Geordies “get the shaft” more often than not – on the pitch and economically.

I also think that Geordies are rightfully proud of the club, city, and people – BUT, I’ve been asked on every visit, in one form or another, “Why did you come to Newcastle?” or “Why do you support the Toon?”. It’s said with trepidation many times and I have taken that for feeling inferior to others – based on what the talking heads from London or the corrupt Pl has been telling you for decades.

Let me say this loud and clear – I love Newcastle, the Toon, and most especially, the Geordies I meet and have befriended there (and here too, as a Geordie has moved near me and at Toon Army Minnesota, we have some wonderful expats including Hallelujah John Tudor).

Anyway, you can support the player but can do so with a healthy cynicism. Ask these questions:

1) Why did Tonali leave AC Milan? Did they (AC Milan and his agent) approach the Toon? Why?

2) If he is a gambling addict, what did he bet on in England?

3) Will he be transparent and courageously tell all he knows to bring others to justice?

4) Will he seek help with this addiction?

5) Will he apologise to fans, club, and teammates?

6) Will he return the support you give him by fighting for the badge?

The lad has a great opportunity to turn this from a negative to a positive. And Eddie, Tripps, and forgiving public and supporters that’ll properly put an arm around him is a blessing I hope he appreciates. Going forward, he can do much good to mitigate the awful effects on gambling that affect millions of lives. I hope he doesn’t wallow in self-pity and does so.

This is my first article submitted, it is not uncontroversial I know.