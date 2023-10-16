Opinion

Crystal Palace fans with long range comments about facing Newcastle United – Interesting

Crystal Palace fans have been looking ahead long range to this upcoming Newcastle United match.

Last season they watched their team play Newcastle three times and Palace didn’t concede a goal.

However, Crystal Palace fans didn’t see their side score a goal either.

Two goalless draws in the Premier League, although Newcastle United deserved to win both, only denied a win at St James’ Park with a VAR / refereeing farce that would have seen Jurgen Klopp’s head explode, if it had happened to the scousers.

The Carabao Cup tie however, was key to Eddie Howe’s team eventually ending up in the final, Nick Pope truly superb in that penalty shootout.

Crystal Palace fans commenting ahead of Saturday on their Holmesdale message board:

‘Newcastle are on fire currently and if we can escape with a 0-0 draw as we did last season, what a result that would be!!’

‘On the balance of squad quality, player availability, and passionate home support it is likely to be a travesty to scrape away a likely undeserved draw…

…And that would make it all the sweeter.’

‘For our limitations, we are relatively hard to beat.

Roy sets his teams up in a way that makes most teams we play against look quite poor. Given the squad, he’ll set the team up for a nil nil.

I reckon we might get a draw.’

‘Keeping it positive , if we can scrape a 0-0 we can nick a 1-0.’

‘I can’t predict the score, but I can predict with a fair degree of certainty that there will be a spate of stories in the lead up to the game that Newcastle will be buying either Anderson or Guehi in January.

This shouldn’t annoy me, but it does.’

‘I dont normally like to chant all the doom and gloom.

but

either:

we will get mildly slaughtered,

or

we will get resoundingly slaughtered.’

‘In my humble opinion, the chances of us attaining any points at Newcastle are slim.’

‘I think I’ll wait and see if Guehi and Andersen come back from international duty fit to play before I make a decision on how many we let in. But I’ll predict our 0 now.’

‘Will – as of today – take anything less than 0-3 as quite acceptable. Another boring 0-0 and I will be very happy!’

‘You well may be very happy,as given our defensive strengths,think a 0-0 result is entirely possible.’

‘Best Palace team for Newcastle match…

……….Johnstone…………

Ward..Andersen..Guehi..Mitchell

……Doucoure..Lerma……….

Ayew…….Eze……..Olise..

………..Edouard………….’

‘That ain’t gonna happen , I can’t wait until it does, scary line up for anyone.’

‘That is our best team at the moment except I’d have Olise on the right and Ayew on the left. I tould be nice to see it at some point!!’

‘I went up for the 0-0 in the cup last season (where we lost on pens).

Admittedly, it was hardly a barnstorming game given it was the cup but was pretty even, if anything we could easily have nicked it in normal time. I’ll happily take anything resembling that at 90mins.’

‘I went to the league game last year and we escaped with a nil nil given Tyricks disallowed own goal.

We won’t get tonked but I think Newcastle will get a goal or two.’

‘They don’t really have a playmaker to make things happen so if we shut up shop they might not find it so easy to score. The danger will be whenever we push forward as they have real strength on the counter. We’ve ridden our luck a bit in recent games against them and I wonder if we can hold out again. If Lerma and Doucoure are back I’d be more confident. If it’s a central midfield pairing of Jairo and Hughes again we’re screwed. I’m thinking a spirited 2-0 defeat.’

‘I’d be somewhat surprised if we score. I’d be shocked if we score two. I expect them to score but we can perhaps hold them off for half an hour or so.

Feels like a 2-0, hopefully not more.’

‘We lose, it rains, go to bigg market, get very drunk, forget where the hotel is, have a dodgy kebab, wake up with a flipflop for a tongue, get train back south hanging, good weekend!’