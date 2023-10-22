Opinion

Crystal Palace fans comments before AND after their 4-0 Newcastle United hiding – Entertaining!

Crystal Palace fans had plenty to say ahead of kick-off at St James’ Park.

After the match… plenty to say again but a little but in shock!

Newcastle United absolutely battered the visitors, some superb football and great goals.

Crystal Palace fans very lucky to see their side concede ‘only’ four.

Interesting to compare and contrast some of these comments from Crystal Palace fans both pre-match AND post-match, on their Holmesdale message board:

PRE-MATCH

‘The Tonali story is getting louder and louder. It’s a bit cruel of me but I hope it badly affects them. (And I bloody hope it doesn’t galvanise them).’

‘2-0 to Palace, simples.’

‘Really depends on who we have available.

Goals are going to be hard to come by either way but if we have Ahamada, Doucoure and Lerma then we have a solid base and might scrounge a 0-0.

If not then there’s a genuine chance we could get slaughtered.’

‘1-0 to Palace.

We are hard to beat, as good defence as anyone in the Premier. A breakaway goal is favourite.’

‘Maybe a slender 1-0 to the Magpies. These games are always tight, but if we can take them to 90 minutes at 0-0 I will be delighted.

Watch Eddie Howe he gets really agitated when his teams play Palace.’

‘If Johstone, Guehi, Andersen, Ward and Doucoure play we wont concede more than one, so 1-1 for me.’

‘Hughes, Lerma and Doucoure protecting the back 4. Should be good for another 0-0.’

POST-MATCH

‘I went yesterday, first game I’ve seen this season.

Newcastle were v good, relentless at times.

And the crowd in that stadium is a tough place to go.

But I thought we would have been more solid. We must have been better organised against Man U. We had no respite as our forwards couldn’t do anything with the ball. Once they scored that was effectively game over. Badly need Eze back.’

‘Lost to the better team so no complaints here.. Newcastle played some exciting football.’

‘In truth most of our 11 were poor yesterday and Newcastle were on top form. I expect our starting 11 before injuries a few weeks back would have given them a much harder contest? It also didn’t help the fluke first goal and the less said about Edouard and Matteta the better.’

‘We had more shots than them. 17 with 3 on target. Finishing clearly a serious issue.’

‘The stats are flattering – Lot of long range stuff and headers under pressure that were nowhere near.’

‘Roy should have swapped Ayew to the left within 10 mins. Failed to react to the facts – Lerma left Mitchell isolated.’

‘Worst display so far this season. Can’t think of anyone who played well against a fine Newcastle team not playing especially well. Defence was a mess for first time. Zero ideas going forward. Couldn’t hold the ball up.’

‘I’ll stick up for Mitchell. He was on an island today, and both Andersen and Guehi had below-average games, with some bad luck thrown in. Newcastle were overloading our left side, and we gave Mitchell no help.

One goal resulted from a likely mis-hit, one from Guehi’s fall, and one from Hughes’s lack of hustle. The fourth goal was a team effort, with Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen & Ward all being slow to react and not fast enough to catch up.’

‘The early goal undid all of Roy’s usual game strategy of keeping it to 0-0 until half time. After that goes in, he has to think about a way to get back into the game with a side lacking in attacking quality and intent against a side that has those very qualities.

The game was over before it even began.’

‘Can’t blame Roy for yesterday.

Our players were of a far inferior quality. With the team we were able to play we wouldn’t have beaten them if we played the game 10 times.’

‘Mitchell without Schlupp or some other protection in the mid left should avoid the wing back runs. Got caught I think for 3 of the goals down his side. Although from where I was standing it was like watching subbuteo.’

‘If you are getting stuffed down one side you cannot just let it continue.’

‘A positive is Newcastle might be put off poaching any of our players after that!!’

‘Tyrick Mitchell v Newcastle United.’

‘Outplayed today and we couldn’t cope with Newcastles intensity over the 90 minutes.’

‘Unfortunately the result I thought we would get up there.

Hopefully the toon saw a below performance from Andersen and think they don’t need him.’

‘It’s obvious to any football watcher that Newcastle attack down the sides and Mitchell was left criminally exposed having to contend with both the winger and a marauding Trippier.

There’s no shame in being beaten by moneybags Newcastle who have enough players to field two teams ( plus having a greedy interest in Anderson and Eze if rumours are to be believed).’

‘Newcastle came at us from the start today and clearly deserved the win. We didn’t help ourselves obviously. Move on to the next one.’

‘Sandcastle are a good side – but we defended poorly today – which is something I don’t expect from us..!!!

It’s a bad day at the office – we move on..!!’

‘This was a result waiting to happen – a lacklustre team depleted by injury up against a side who play with intensity and get players forward in waves for every attack.’

‘Newcastle are a very good side who could beat anyone in this sort of form.

Not a lot we can do but ride our luck and hope for a consolation.’

‘I’m pretty sure nobody on here has said we are 4-0 down all because of TM. People are rightly pointing out that he’s been very poor today. Something that’s becoming quite common in my opinion.

Howe clearly identified him as a weak link and Newcastle exploited it.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 4, Gordon 44, Longstaff 45+2, Wilson 66

Palace:

Possession was Palace 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Palace 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Palace 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Palace 8 Newcastle 6

Referee: Tim Robinson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livramento 69), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Tonali 69), Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy, Wilson (Isak 69), Gordon (Almiron 69)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Hall

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports