Crystal Palace fans comments ahead of kick-off against Newcastle United – Interesting

Crystal Palace fans have been commenting ahead of kick-off at St James’ Park.

This Newcastle United match coming after the October internationals.

The Crystal Palace fans seeing no goals at either end in last season’s three games between the two clubs, although Nick Pope ensure the penalty shoot out was won in the League Cup clash.

A diversion of opinion amongst Crystal Palace fans ahead of today’s match, the vast majority can’t see where Palace’s next goal is coming from, whilst some believe the visitors will win without Eddie Howe’s team getting on the scoresheet.

Crystal Palace fans commenting ahead of Saturday on their Holmesdale message board:

‘?-0

Hard to see how we are going to score, The only goal in the past three games – two at home to bottom-haf teams – was the result of a worldy from Andersen with Eze then in the team

Having Lerma and Doucoure back might help the defence but they have shown little indication of contributing on the attacking side at all this season.’

‘The Tonali story is getting louder and louder. It’s a bit cruel of me but I hope it badly affects them. (And I bloody hope it doesn’t galvanise them).’

‘It’s a shame any ban coming his way doesn’t start now, because he’s looked a good player from what I’ve seen.’

‘3-0. May have to take this one on the chin with what we have available.

Don’t expect us to threaten them much but maybe with Dacoure and Lerma back we can keep it tight.’

‘2-0 to Palace, simples.’

‘Really depends on who we have available.

Goals are going to be hard to come by either way but if we have Ahamada, Doucoure and Lerma then we have a solid base and might scrounge a 0-0.

If not then there’s a genuine chance we could get slaughtered.’

‘1-0 to Palace.

We are hard to beat, as good defence as anyone in the Premier. A breakaway goal is favourite.’

‘Isak is a big doubt as not trained all week but they still have a front 3 of Sheldon Cooper, Wilson and Gordon so not too shabby.’

‘3-0 to Newcastle.’

‘Maybe a slender 1-0 to the Magpies. These games are always tight, but if we can take them to 90 minutes at 0-0 I will be delighted.

Watch Eddie Howe he gets really agitated when his teams play Palace.’

‘I know it’s not scientific, but after 3 successive clean sheets this season, and 3 0-0’s against Newcastle last season, I can’t see any way we will not concede, especially as we will continue to have an injury-ravaged team. I am slightly uneasy that goals against will be like buses, and without Eze, Olise and Franca (pinning a lot on him) I fear 3-0. The return of our flair players (or even our defensive midfielders) can’t come soon enough.’

‘Good luck to those going up there, you deserve a result, but sadly I’m going 1-0 to them.’

‘Fixtures like this, got to be honest and say I miss Zaha. Actually will probably always miss him.’

‘If Johstone, Guehi, Andersen, Ward and Doucoure play we wont concede more than one, so 1-1 for me.’

‘Hughes, Lerma and Doucoure protecting the back 4. Should be good for another 0-0.

Really hope Hughes doesn’t get discarded.’