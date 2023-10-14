News

Crowd only woke up when Kieran Trippier replaced Jordan Henderson – Boos around Wembley

It was yet another couple of hours to endure as it ended England 1 Australia 0.

Yet another demoralising watch as a Gareth Southgate team stumbled to victory against low level opposition.

Southgate’s shortcomings there for all to see as England put in such a limited uninspiring performance and indeed were very lucky to win.

They could and should have been trailing by a goal or two at half-time, as Sam Johnstone pulled off a brilliant save from Keanu Baccus, Mitchell Duke volleyed just inches wide, whilst Lewis Dunk made an excellent clearance off the line from Ryan Strain.

Whilst late on, in the second half, Connor Metcalfe hit the post with a header when he should have scored.

Australia actually had more shots than England (14 v 9), more corners (8 v 7) and more efforts on target (4-3). Simply embarrassing from Southgate.

Yes, he made a lot of changes BUT he still had a team of (almost entirely…) players who play week in week out at the top level in the Premier League and Serie A, up against a team of players who… don’t.

Yet Gareth Southgate somehow manages to make it so you can’t tell the difference.

The winning goal came on 57 minutes when a shot from Grealish was tapped in from inches out by Watkins.

However, the Wembley crowd only at last woke up on 62 minutes, when boos rang around the stadium as Kieran Trippier replaced Jordan Henderson.

The boos of course weren’t aimed at the excellent Newcastle United star, instead they were aimed at Jordan Henderson as he came off.

I have seen media reports claiming this is all about Henderson deciding to play in Saudi Arabia.

For me though, the boos are more aimed at Gareth Southgate for his decision to keep on playing the former Liverpool player ahead of far better inspiring options.

What on earth he is doing in keep picking Henderson is ridiculous, a midfielder who is going to be playing all this season in the very low quality Saudi league and who will be 34 by the time of next summer’s Euros in Germany. It defies belief when there are so many other better quality young inspiring selections Southgate could be making.

However, this is the manager who says he will make his selection based on how players are performing in club football and yet repeatedly plays Maguire and Phillips who never get a game!

As for Kieran Trippier, he came on and put in his usual quality performance.

Another cap for the Newcastle star as he played the final half hour and helped England see out the eventual dreary victory.

Schedule of Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries:

Thursday 12 October

Israel v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier ***Now postponed to 15 November, venue TBC

Brazil 1 Venezuela 1

Bruno Guimaraes starting his third game in a row for Brazil and after dominating the game, all looked to be going to plan, Gabriel heading them into the lead on 50 minutes from a Neymar corner. However, after the Newcastle midfielder was subbed off with 11 minutes to go, Bello scoring a brilliant overhead kick to gain Venezuela a shock point in this World Cup group qualifier.

Argentina 1 Paraguay 0

Miguel Almiron lined up as usual for Paraguay in this toughest of World Cup group qualifiers but Lionel Messi on the bench for the opposition.

The Newcastle star and his international teammates showing great workrate and defensive discipline to restrict Argentina to only four efforts on target all night. Unfortunately, the first of those was an excellent Otamendi volley from a corner that gave the home side the winning goal after only three minutes. Paraguay not having the quality at the other end to really bother the World champions, only one shot on target all night. Miguel Almiron eventually subbed on 86 minutes after having given everything for his team, as usual.

England U21s 9 Serbia U21s 1

Serbia going a goal up but England equalising on 38 minutes, then going on to lead 3-1, which was the scoreline when Tino Livramento was introduced from the bench in this Under-21 European Championship qualifier on 52 minutes. England then going on the rampage and scoring six more, as the NUFC star and his international teammates tore Serbia apart.

Romania U20s 2 England U20s 0

Lewis Hall starting for England in this Euro Elite League match.

The visitors dominating the game but failing to take countless chances, paying the price when losing to a couple of suck punches. Romania Under 20s running out 2-0 winners.

Friday 13 October

Saturday 14 October

Italy v Malta (Sandro Tonali withdrawn from squad) Euros Qualifier

Sunday 15 October

Switzerland v Belarus (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

Monday 16 October

Belgium v Sweden (Alexander Isak now withdrawn from squad due to injury) Euros Qualifier

Luxembourg v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Ukraine U21s v England U21s (Tino Livramento) Under-21 European Championship qualifier

Tuesday 17 October

England v Italy (Kieran Trippier (Sandro Tonali withdrawn from squad)) Euros Qualifier

Paraguay v Bolivia (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

England U20s v Portugal U20s (Lewis Hall) Euro Elite League

Uruguay v Brazil (Bruno) World Cup qualifier