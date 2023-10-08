News

Constantly linked with move to St James’ Park – Jarrod Bowen speaks about facing Newcastle United

The last time he played against Newcastle United, Jarrod Bowen got an assist.

However, that was where the positives ended for the West Ham player and his teammates.

April at the Olympic Stadium saw the home side hammered 5-1, goals from Isak, Joelinton (2) and Wilson (2) seeing an excellent away victory.

This was during yet another remarkable run under Eddie Howe, Newcastle winning eight of nine Premier League games.

Back in April, Zouma with that consolation goal from the Jarrod Bowen assist.

The England and West Ham player has been yet again linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent days.

However, ahead of this afternoon’s game, Jarrod Bowen talking about his hopes for West Ham, having scored five of their thirteen Premier League goals so far this season…

Jarrod Bowen talks to official West Ham media ahead of facing Newcastle United this afternoon:

“What a game it will be!

“The way Newcastle have played since Eddie Howe joined has been excellent and they’re obviously playing in the Champions League now.

“For that city and those fans, that’s incredible.

“Sunday will be a tough, tough game.

“They’ve started the season strongly as well but we want to win the match.

“It’s the last game before the international break and it’s another opportunity for us to get three points and push up the table.

“It’s always a tasty game when we play them because they play at such a high intensity.

“They always bring a good away following too so it is set up for a really good game.”

“It’s been a really good season so far. That was one of our main aims, to start this season better than the way we started last season.

“Coming off the back of the summer, we probably looked at things a bit differently in that we’d won the trophy, and we want to qualify for Europe through our league position this season. That’s our goal.

“For me, I also wanted to start the season stronger. I’ve been doing that through my goals and I want to keep doing that, and keep setting them up for the team and for us to keep winning games.

“The top ten in the Premier League at the moment is so strong and so open.

“You have teams like Newcastle, Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa, who have started the season well, but it’s also a tight league and every club has their ambitions.

“We know what we want to achieve.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve been lucky to play in Europe for three years. With the size of the Club, the Stadium and the fanbase, you can see the direction that the Club wants to go in, to be European regulars, and I think that’s what the Club deserves.

“We’ve had two good years in terms of league position, and last season wasn’t what we wanted it to be domestically, but we still got Europe through winning the Conference League. The ambitions are to keep growing and keep building.”