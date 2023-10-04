News

Confirmed PSG team v Newcastle United – Luis Enrique makes four changes

The PSG team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.

Luis Enrique hoping to improve on a poor start to the season.

Whilst they did win 2-0 against Dortmund in the first Champions League group match, PSG have made the first Ligue 1 start to a season since the Qatari takeover more than a decade ago.

Pressure building on Luis Enrique, as PSG have already got rid of three previous managers in less than three years.

The confirmed PSG team v Newcastle United :

Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hakimi, Hernandez, Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Dembele, Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Goncalo Ramos

OUT

Pereira, Ruiz, Vitinha, Barcola

IN

Hernandez, Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Goncalo Ramos

Luis Enriue making four changes from the eleven that started at Clermont on Saturday in the 0-0 draw.

Subs:

Navas, Ruiz, Danilo, Vitinha, Mukiele, Soler, Barcola, Tenas

The confirmed Newcastle United team v PSG and subs are below :

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, L.Miley

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports