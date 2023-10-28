News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves – Gordon, Wilson, Joelinton, Almiron all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can continue to build on an excellent last seven weeks of performances and results.

Nine matches, six clean sheets, six wins and two draws, with just the one defeat, twenty two goals scored and only four conceded.

Victories over PSG, Crystal Palace, Man City, Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United, plus draws away at AC Milan and West Ham, with only that one defeat to Dortmund since 2 September.

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Eddie Howe making just one change from Borussia Dortmund:

IN

Wilson

OUT

Isak

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Willock

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – A Carabao Cup quarter final if Newcastle beat Man U)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports