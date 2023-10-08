News

Confirmed Newcastle team v West Ham – Anderson, Isak, Tonali, Bruno all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v West Ham has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can continue to build on an excellent few weeks of performances and results.

Six matches, five clean sheets, five wins and a draw, with sixteen goals scored and only one conceded.

The Champions League win over PSG and the point picked up at the San Siro, along with Premier League victories over Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United.

Plus a win against all conquering Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round tie.

If Eddie Howe can get another victory, that would make it near perfection this past month as we head into yet another international fortnight.

Newcastle team v West Ham:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron, Isak, Anderson

Eddie Howe making one (enforced) change from PSG:

IN

Anderson

OUT

Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Great to see Callum Wilson back in the matchday squad but still no Joelinton, hopefully he’ll be back for Palace at home in 13 days time.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports