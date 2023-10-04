News

Confirmed Newcastle team v PSG – Tonali, Isak, Bruno, Trippier, Gordon all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v PSG has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can continue to build on an excellent couple of weeks of performances and results.

Five clean sheets, four wins and a draw.

The Champions League point picked up at the San Siro, along with Premier League victories over Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United.

Plus a win against all conquering Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round tie, lifting this positive run of results another big notch.

If Eddie Howe can get another victory and Nick Pope another clean sheet, that would make it a near perfection these past two and a half weeks.

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Eddie Howe making one changes from Burnley:

IN

Tonali

OUT

Anderson

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, L.Miley

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports