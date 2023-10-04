Confirmed Newcastle team v PSG – Tonali, Isak, Bruno, Trippier, Gordon all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v PSG has now been announced.
Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can continue to build on an excellent couple of weeks of performances and results.
Five clean sheets, four wins and a draw.
The Champions League point picked up at the San Siro, along with Premier League victories over Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United.
Plus a win against all conquering Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round tie, lifting this positive run of results another big notch.
If Eddie Howe can get another victory and Nick Pope another clean sheet, that would make it a near perfection these past two and a half weeks.
Newcastle team v PSG:
Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron, Isak, Gordon
Eddie Howe making one changes from Burnley:
IN
Tonali
OUT
Anderson
SUBS:
Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, L.Miley
Newcastle United upcoming matches:
Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports
Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)
Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
