Confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace – Joelinton, Wilson, Gordon, Bruno all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can continue to build on an excellent last six weeks of performances and results.

Seven matches, five clean sheets, five wins and two draws, with eighteen goals scored and only three conceded.

Victories over PSG, Man City, Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United, plus draws away at AC Milan and West Ham.

If Eddie Howe can add another victory, that would be perfect as we head into yet another very busy and tough set of fixtures.

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy, Wilson, Gordon

Eddie Howe making four changes from West Ham:

IN

Joelinton, Murphy, Wilson, Gordon

OUT

Tonali, Almiron, Isak, Anderson

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, Anderson

Sandro Tonali named on the bench, whilst great to see Aexander Isak also amongst the subs, having picked up an injury late on against West Ham.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports