Confirmed Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund – Bruno, Joelinton, Isak, Gordon all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can continue to build on an excellent last six weeks of performances and results.

Eight matches, six clean sheets, six wins and two draws, with twenty two goals scored and only three conceded.

Victories over PSG, Crystal Palace, Man City, Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United, plus draws away at AC Milan and West Ham.

If Eddie Howe can add another victory, that would be another cherry on top of the icing.

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Eddie Howe making two changes from Crystal Palace:

IN

Almiron, Isak

OUT

Murphy, Wilson

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Tonali, Wilson, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Willock

What a bench as well!

Wilson and Murphy who were excellent on Saturday, Tonali still available, Willock returning, the likes of exciting prospects such as Livramento and Hall as well.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports