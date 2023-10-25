News

Confirmed Borussia Dortmund team v Newcastle United – Edin Terzic forced into double change

The Borussia Dortmund team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.

Edin Terzic has his team flying in the Bundesliga but hoping to improve on just one point from their opening two Champions League games.

A win would take Dortmund level on points with Newcastle United from their opening three matches.

However, defeat at St James’ Park would see Edin Terzic’s side bottom of the table with one point and NUFC top with seven points.

The confirmed Borussia Dortmund team v Newcastle United :

Kobel, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini, Nmecha, Reus, Fullkrug, Hummels, Wolf, Sabitzer, Malen, Can

OUT

Ryerson, Brandt

IN

Sabitzer, Bensebaini

Edin Terzic making two changes from the eleven that started in the 1-0 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen on Friday, where Brandt scored the only goal.

Subs:

Meyer, Lotka, Ozcan, Haller, Reyna, Sule, Moukoko, Adeyemi, Blank, Bynoe-Gittens

The confirmed Newcastle United team v Borussia Dortmund and subs are below :

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Tonali, Wilson, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Willock

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports