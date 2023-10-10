Transfer Market

Ciaran Clark snapped up by Championship club – Free agent agrees deal

Ciaran Clark has a new club.

The former Newcastle United defender has been a free agent since leaving Bramall Lane, after helping Sheffield United to promotion.

Now Ciaran Clark has signed a deal with Stoke City until the end of the season.

The 34 year old defender with link up again with one-time Newcastle United teammate, Dwight Gayle.

Gayle turns 34 a week today and has only played 32 Championship minutes this season in four brief sub appearances. After joining from Newcastle United in summer 2022, the striker had a poor season, scoring only three goals in 35 second tier appearances (31 starts and four off the bench).

Indeed, Ciaran Clark scored only a goal less last season, the defender scoring twice for Sheffield United in only ten appearances (seven starts, three off the bench).

BBC Sport report – 10 October 2023:

‘Ex-Aston Villa and Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark has joined Stoke City on a deal until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old was a free agent, having left St James’ Park over the summer when his contract expired.

Clark spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, making 10 Championship appearances and scoring two goals as they won promotion.

“I’ve missed the feeling of being in the dressing room and preparing week-to-week for Saturdays,” he said.

“With the quality of players we have, if we find some consistency, I believe we can go on and have a good season.”

Stoke are 21st in the Championship table, just two points above the relegation places, after only three wins in their opening 11 league games.

They will return to action following the international break with back-to-back home matches against Sunderland and Leeds.

“Ciaran’s vast experience and understanding of how to be successful in the Championship make him a valuable addition to our squad,” said technical director Ricky Martin.

“Ciaran has two weeks to train and acclimatise prior to our next block of Championship fixtures and we’ll be working hard to help him get up to speed as quickly and effectively as possible.”