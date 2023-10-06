News

Christophe Dugarry full of praise (I think…) for Newcastle United after PSG encounter

Some interesting quotes from Christophe Dugarry about Newcastle United’s 4-1 demolition of PSG.

The player turned pundit won the World Cup and Euros with France in 1998 and 2000 respectively.

Whilst in club football, Christophe Dugarry played most of his career with Bordeaux, though he also had spells at the likes of AC Milan, Barcelona and… Birmingham.

He actually only spent one season at Barcelona and played a handful of games for them, amongst that handful of matches was a substitute appearance at St James’ Park.

September 1997 seeing Barcelona go 3-0 down to a Tino Asprilla hat-trick, Christophe Dugarry then brought on in the 56th minute for Sonny Anderson and helped them fight back, but still lose 3-2.

Figo scored in the 89th minute but it was actually Luis Enrique who scored on 73 minutes to pull it back to 3-1.

The same Luis Enrique who was in charge on Wednesday as PSG were slaughtered 4-1 at St James’ Park.

Christophe Dugarry is clearly no fan of his former teammate and has heavily criticised Luis Enrique, accusing him of underestimating Eddie Howe’s side.

In the process Christophe Dugarry praising Newcastle United (I think!), ‘The Newcastle boys must have said to themselves: ‘They think we are stupid, like we are kids. We’re going to run into them. We may not have great players, but you’ll see the intensity when we get on, we’ll punish their ankles.’

AS reporting on Christophe Dugarry quotes made to RMC Sport on Luis Enrique, following Newcastle 4 PSG 1:

“Luis Enrique made mistakes (against Newcastle), errors.

“I know him very well from when we were both at Barcelona. I was with him.

“He has enormous pride.

“He has an excessive ego.

“I guarantee he will stay that way.

“He will impose his thoughts and he’ll go all the way with the way he plays.

“He will die with his ideas.

“I think he lacks the real potential in his players.

“They arrive at Newcastle in a stadium on fire.

“The Newcastle boys must have said to themselves: ‘They think we are stupid, like we are kids. We’re going to run into them. We may not have great players, but you’ll see the intensity when we get on, we’ll punish their ankles.’

“And that’s what happened!

“The coach (Luis Enrique) thought Newcastle were rubbish.

“You are the coach of Newcastle and you see that PSG had a difficult summer, in which they lost Messi, Neymar… They bought good players, not stars .”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

(A thing of beauty is a joy forever – Now, bring on the Germans! Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Champions League, we’re having a laugh! Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Luis Enrique struggling to come to terms with biggest ever(*) PSG Champions League defeat in group stage – Read HERE)