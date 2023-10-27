News

Cheer yourself up on Friday morning – Have a look at the updated Premier League form table

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table now looks ahead of the next match.

Newcastle United having thrashed Crystal Palace last weekend.

I know we were all disappointed on Wednesday night when things didn’t fall our way against Borussia Dortmund, so I think worthwhile pointing you in this direction, to keep things in perspective.

Here is the updated Premier League form table, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Newcastle 4 Palace 0

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0

Sheffield Utd 0 Newcastle 8

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1

Then the same for Wolves and their last six PL matches:

Bournemouth 1 Wolves 2

Wolves 1 Villa 1

Wolves 2 Man City 1

Luton 1 Wolves 1

Wolves 1 Liverpool 3

Palace 3 Wolves 2

As you can see, Newcastle United now third in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with thirteen points from four wins, one draw and one defeat. Eighteen goals scored and five conceded.

Whilst Wolves are tenth in the form table, with eight points. Two wins, two draws and two defeats, nine goals scored and ten conceded.

So as you are reminded above, Newcastle United in great shape as this Premier League form table proves, third place as things stand.

However, it could be about to get even better.

If Newcastle could get the win at Wolves on Saturday and Spurs fail to win at Palace, then Eddie Howe’s team would then be guaranteed to be top of the Premier League form table after this weekend’s matches.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Friday 27 October 2023:

As you can see, Newcastle United six places and five points higher in the full Premier League table than Wolves.