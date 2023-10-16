News

Champions League Group F – Social Media extremes for PSG, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United

A new report has published its findings after looking into Social Media and the Champions League.

With Sportingpedia looking into the number of Social Media followers each of the 32 competing clubs have.

They have looked at each of the eight groups and here is the ‘Group of Death’…

Group F Social Media:

PSG Social Media followers:

14.7m Twitter

51.0m Facebook

65.9m Instagram

40.9m TikTok

172.5m Total

Newcastle United Social Media followers:

2.6m Twitter

3.9m Facebook

2.3m Instagram

2.9m TikTok

11.7m Total

AC Milan Social Media followers:

8.5m Twitter

27.0m Facebook

15.1m Instagram

13.8m TikTok

64.4m Total

Borussia Dortmund Social Media followers:

4.4m Twitter

15.0m Facebook

19.1m Instagram

7.4m TikTok

45.9m Total

So looking at these Champions League Group F Social Media followings in total, that gives us:

172.5m PSG

64.4m AC Milan

45.9m Borussia Dortmund

11.7m Newcastle United

I don’t think any Newcastle United fans will be losing any sleep when finishing bottom of this particular Champions League group, when ranked by Social Media followers.

Though I have no doubt that the Newcastle United owners have it on their hit list to radically increase the club’s number of Social Media followers in the coming years.

Appearing year in year out in the Champions League would no part play a big part in increasing those numbers and the number of Social Media followers a club has, bears little resemblance to the proper fanbase a club has.

Indeed, many / most of the people who follow clubs on Social Media aren’t even fans of that particular club. Doing it for all kinds of other reasons.

A big driving factor for certain signings and certain clubs, is the number of extra Social Media followers they will add to a club’s total. Indeed, PSG are probably one of the stand out examples, signing ‘name’ players. Lionel Messi helped significantly boost the PSG numbers on Social Media but as soon as he left, millions immediately stopped following PSG on the various platforms.

Champions League Group F results and fixtures to come:

Matchday 1: 19 September 2023

AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0

PSG 2 Borussia Dortmund 0

Matchday 2: 4 October 2023

Newcastle United 4 Paris Saint-Germain 1

Borussia Dortmund 0 AC Milan 0

This is how Group F looks after the opening two rounds of matches:

Newcastle United – Champions League Group F matches still to come:

Matchday 3: 25 October 2023

Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund

PSG v AC Milan

Matchday 4: 7 November 2023

Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United

AC Milan v PSG

Matchday 5: 28 November 2023

Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United

AC Milan v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 6: 13 December 2023

Newcastle United v AC Milan

Borussia Dortmund v PSG